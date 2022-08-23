The Real Housewives of New York gets first brand new Housewife

The Real Housewives of New York’s first new housewife is Lizzy Savetsky from Texas. Pic credit: @lizzysavetsky/Instagram

After a disastrous Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York led to the show not having a reunion, the first new Housewife of the new series was revealed.

Fans have been on the edge of their seats since learning Bravo planned to recast the show, adding a new group of women to the mix.

Nearly one year after Season 14’s finale premiere, a new leading lady was revealed, and she hails from The Lone Star state.

Longtime fans of the OG cast shouldn’t fret because a legacy series is reportedly in the works.

RHONY: Legacy will feature original wives, with Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer as potential candidates.

Page Six revealed the identity of the new Bravo star, an influencer with 200k followers.

The new Housewife on RHONY is Lizzy Savetsky

The first member of the reboot of The Real Housewives of New York is Texan fashion influencer Lizzy Savetsky. Lizzy is married to a plastic surgeon named Dr. Ira Savetsky, possibly giving Heather Dubrow vibes.

Lizzy is a mother of three and posts photos of and with her kids; she has two daughters and a son.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It seems religion is important to Lizzy because she shares a lot of content with her family doing religious rituals. She also shares Yiddish words of the week to educate her followers.

Her Instagram reads, “Proud Jew & Zionist 🇮🇱.”

Lizzy’s IG feed contains typical influencer photos in scenic locations with full glam and many tagged brands.

The Real Housewives of New York: Legacy will feature OG cast members

Andy Cohen revealed in March during an interview with Variety that Bravo had a plan for RHONY.

First, Bravo would cast a new friend group with a fresher feel to reinvigorate the show.

Andy revealed, “We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

He added, “We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races, and religions.”

Andy discussed plans for a Legacy reboot featuring OG RHONY stars.

He explained, “Our loyal fans have spoken as to what they want to see and what they don’t want to see…this is a series where you’re going to expect to see fan-favorites from the show’s great history.”

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.