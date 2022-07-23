Ramona Singer, 65, stuns wearing pink swimsuit in Ibiza

Ramona Singer flaunts her swimsuit body as she enjoys summer in Ibiza. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/Acepixs

The Real Housewives of New York alum Ramona Singer flaunted her slender figure as she enjoyed the Spanish party island of Ibiza.

Ramona raised a flute of champagne as the youthful-looking reality TV star posed aboard a yacht.

Ramona wore gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses to protect her eyes from harmful sun rays. She rocked her blonde hair in a half-up and half-down style with a topknot on her head.

Ramona wore a swimsuit by celeb-favorite designer Melissa Odabash. Ramona rocked a ribbed one-piece in the color blush, with a lace-up front that showed a bit of cleavage.

The timeless beauty displayed her tanned and slender legs as she struck a pose aboard the boat. The post was Ramona’s latest from her Spanish vacation with girlfriends, which appeared to be full of boats, booze, and beaches.

The 65-year-old beauty showed that fun could be had at any age as she attended a Calvin Harris concert and shared footage of the event on her Instagram Story.

She wore chunky gold bracelets on both wrists and sported a fresh, light-colored mani/pedi.

She wrote in the caption, “Livin’ my best life! 🍾⚓️🌊.”

Her partner-in-crime, Sonja Morgan, showed love for the picture and wrote, “AhmazIng.”

Meanwhile, a Bravo fan account invited Ramona to enjoy turtle time, a reference to Ramona’s Pinot Grigio-fueled partying.

While Ramona was living the good life, she did not reveal any secret information, like wedding details, as she previously spilled the tea regarding RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s August nuptials.

Ramona Singer reveals Teresa Giudice’s wedding information

Ramona Singer accidentally leaked private information about Teresa Giudice’s upcoming wedding to Luis Ruelas, when the RHONY star shared a wedding invitation on social media. While Ramona meant to convey excitement, she shared details about Teresa’s wedding that were supposed to be secret.

Ramona spoke with Jeff Lewis about her faux pas and said she was not sure she would attend Teresa’s wedding due to embarrassment. She shared, “I don’t know. I have yet to pick up the phone to speak to Teresa because I’m so embarrassed about what happened. I will find out later what’s gonna go on.”

She continued, “I’m still invited, I don’t think I got disinvited.”

Meanwhile, an understanding Teresa shared, “I think it was an honest mistake.”

The Real Housewives of New York is on hiatus.