The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast really wants to know who else Brandi Glanville claims she slept with

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion got even more heated as Part 2 aired on Bravo Wednesday night.

During the second installment of the cast’s reunion, one of the most talked-about moments of the season was discussed via video chat.

As many RHOBH fans know, Brandi Glanville has claimed that she and Denise Richards hooked up briefly, and even went as far as to say that they had a sexual experience in the past. Denise has denied Brandi’s claims throughout the season and doesn’t consider Brandi as one of her friends.

Once the topic came up again, it was clear that the cast was torn between both Brandi and Denise as far as who was telling the truth about their time together.

Denise’s friends, Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais, both said they believe her when she said nothing happened between her and Brandi. However, Dorit said at the reunion that Denise has information on Brandi that she hasn’t shared with the rest of the group.

Denise admitted that not only did Brandi tell her she slept with one person in the cast, but with other people within the Beverly Hills circle, per Entertainment Tonight.

“The truth be told is, because — and it wasn’t just one person, there’s one in this group and a couple of people outside of the group that you all know and I don’t know if it’s true,” Denise claimed.

Brandi tried to confront Denise at Dorit’s party in Season 10

Shortly after part two of the reunion aired, Brandi appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday. She shared on the show that she wanted to discuss the rumors with Denise before it was time for the reunion.

Brandi said she thought Dorit’s housewarming party during the season finale would be the best opportunity to address the matter, but Denise refused to attend the party. Her decision not to attend the party was something that Brandi found shocking, as Denise seemingly doesn’t back down from a fight.

Denise recently announced her exit from RHOBH

After two seasons on RHOBH, Denise confirmed she wouldn’t be returning to the cast for Season 11. In addition to the drama with Brandi, Denise also had altercations with the majority of the housewives this season.

The allegations of her affair with Brandi trickled down to the cast’s trip to Rome. After being asked about the affair once again, Denise abruptly left the restaurant they were dining at and had to be calmed down by the producers.

Bravo said farewell to Denise in a touching Instagram message on Thursday, September 10.

“She’s bold, beautiful, and saying goodbye to Bravo, Bravo, Bravo. Thank you @deniserichards for two amazing seasons of #RHOBH,” the network wrote.

Denise will most likely use her time away from RHOBH to focus on her marriage to Aaron Phyphers and her children- Eloise Joni Richards, Sam Sheen, Lola Rose Sheen. She’s also a part of the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful as Shauna Felton.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Part 3 airs Wednesday, September 16, on Bravo at 9 p.m. EST.