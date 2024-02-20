The Real Housewives of Atlanta is about to showcase a different version of Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams is ready to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 16.

This time around, fans of the franchise will have a chance to see a totally different side of her.

Porsha has been open and honest about what life is like when it comes to motherhood as she raises her four-year-old daughter.

The topic of co-parenting with Dennis McKinley is something else she doesn’t shy away from discussing in front of the public eye.

Porsha’s marriage with her current husband, Simon Guobadia, is also influencing her day-to-day vibe.

Here’s what fans can expect to see of Porsha in Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Porsha Williams is ready to showcase some changes

According to Bravo TV, Porsha has a lot to be excited about these days.

She said, “I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family.

“I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

As a reminder, Porsha starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for nine seasons before taking a step back.

She was a leading cast member and fan-favorite from Season 5 until Season 13.

In those seasons, viewers witnessed Porsha’s ongoing search for true love after she divorced her ex-husband, Kordell Stewart.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta also watched her career evolve as she pursued avenues as a media personality and entrepreneur.

Why did Porsha Williams leave in Season 13?

When Porsha first decided to walk away from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, it came as a shock to the system to many fans of the show.

She explained that due to her age and the fact that she’d already spent a decade filming the show, she simply wanted to start navigating her life differently.

At the time, Porsha was celebrating her 40th birthday and growing more interested in keeping her private life away from reality TV cameras.

Now that she’s chosen to return to the show, Porsha’s fans will regain better insight into everything going on in her world.

As of this publication, Porsha has 7.6 million followers on Instagram. She keeps her followers in the loop with consistent posts, but it will be even easier to understand her side of things in episodes of Season 16 when it premieres.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus at Bravo. It is expected to return in late 2024 or early 2025.