Is Kandi Burruss leaving the Real Housewives of Atlanta?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi-Burruss has been part of the show since its second season, but she recently discussed the possibility of leaving, but only if one particular castmate returned.

The 45-year-old reality TV star recently spoke in an interview about her new single, If You Get Caught, but she also talked about the show.

The singer also gave her thoughts on the renewed fan interest surrounding Phaedra Parks.

She was asked if she was open to a reconciliation with her once best friend on the show.

After all, Phaedra and Kandi had amazing chemistry on screen, and their friendship was beautiful.

However, the Grammy winner said she wasn’t interested in being part of the same cast as the Southern Belle.

She told People Magazine, “No, no. I’m just being honest.”

Kandi Burruss would leave the Real Housewives of Atlanta if Phaedra Parks were to return

Kandi has said multiple times that she would respect Bravo’s choice to bring Phaedra back to the franchise. But that doesn’t mean that she would be part of the cast or film with her.

Kandi has said she would leave the show if the attorney returned.

Phaedra was recently on The Ultimate Girls Trip, Ex-Wives Club. She talked about her exit a little bit on the show and said there were two sides to every story.

She insinuated that she wasn’t allowed to tell her side.

She pointed out that she has a great relationship with the network and that there was never this big falling out between them.

In fact, to her point, she also appeared on Bravo’s new franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai.

Since then, fans have been asking for Phaedra to come back to the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Phaedra left the show after she allegedly started a rumor that Kandi and her husband Todd had planned to drug their casemate Porsha to sexually take advantage of her.

Phaedra Parks reveals which Housewives franchise she would join

It looks like Kandi wouldn’t have to make the tough decision of leaving the show, as Phaedra is not interested in coming back to the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She recently boldly stated, “If I wanted a peach, I would have a peach pie.”

The mortician also hinted that she would be open to joining the Real Housewives of Dubai. She said she has friendships with some of the ladies, especially Caroline Brooks.

However, some of the ladies on the cast have said Phaedra would not be a great fit for the show.

One thing is sure, viewers have not seen the last of the funny and quick-witted Phaedra Parks.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.