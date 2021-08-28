The Other Way cast member Steven’s cousin has made some shocking claims

Steven Johnston’s family member dropped some dirt about him on social media. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like new 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member Steven pissed off his cousin who took to social media to throw shade at him.

Steven’s cousin, who put him on blast, dished on what big event he missed to be on the show that irritated them, a surprising detail about his fiance Alina, and his current whereabouts.

The alleged information comes as The Other Way is set to premiere tomorrow.

The Other Way newcomer met his Russian fiance Alina on a language app and the pair have decided to meet in Turkey due to the coronavirus pandemic and not being able to go to each other’s home countries. They will face trust issues as they try to get to know one another better before they take the plunge into marriage.

Steven Johnston’s cousin talked bad about the new The Other Way cast member

Steven’s cousin alleged their claims on Twitter about what he did to irritate them and exposed possible details on Alina and on where Steven is in the world currently.

The shocking admission details what family event Steven missed out on, and also why they don’t like Alina.

They remarked, “I’m gonna be honest as well. I’m estranged from my grandma’s daughters side of the family now, so I can say this. @90DayFiance one of your upcoming cast members skipped my grandma’s funeral for your show, & is supporting antivax trash. My cousin Steven who is currently in Russia.”

What other surprises are in store for viewers on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way this season?

There is plenty of drama looming for The Other Way viewers this season. Between Corey’s Peruvian fling, Sumit’s mom moving in with him and Jenny, and Ariela’s ex-husband coming to visit her in Ethiopia, viewers will need to buckle up.

With four returning cast members and two new couples, this season is poised to get high ratings and keep fans watching every week.

As Love in Paradise wraps up, The Other Way and Darcey & Stacey will be the 90 Day Fiance spinoffs on air. Viewers were disappointed by the cast and the entertainment of this last season of Happily Ever After?, so The Other Way might change attitudes.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 premieres Sunday, August 29 at 8/7c on TLC.