The Miz on DWTS: Who he is and where you can find him on Instagram

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 announced their new celebrity dancers on Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

The Miz is one of the new cast members of the reality competition series.

Here is everything you need to know about The Miz this season on DWTS.

Who is The Miz on Dancing with the Stars Season 30?

The Miz is a professional wrestler who works for WWE.

He joined WWE in 2004 after appearing on the reality TV series Tough Enough. After two years working in developmental territories, he moved up to the main roster and became a star.

Miz has been extremely successful in WWE. He is a two-time world champion and held 18 other titles outside those two world title reigns. He is also one of WWE’s top spokespeople when it comes to publicity.

The Miz is the fourth WWE superstar to join Dancing with the Stars, following Nikki Bella (Season 25), Chris Jericho (Season 12), and Stacy Keibler (Season 2).

Miz is married to former WWE women’s wrestler Maryse and they have two daughters.

The Miz is also no stranger to the reality TV world. He and Maryse have a reality TV show on USA Network titled Miz and Mrs, which completed its second season in May.

Reality TV is also where The Miz got his start. He was part of the cast of 2001’s The Real World: Back to New York. This is where Mike Mizanin created his persona as The Miz. He also took part in five seasons of The Challenge, Winning in 2002 and 2005.

How can you follow The Miz on Instagram?

You can follow The Miz on Instagram at @mikethemiz.

When the announcement arrived, Miz posted a selfie to share the news on his own feed.

“I’m learning the Paso Doble, Argentine Tango, Waltz, and FoxTrot are very different moves than a Skull Crushing Finale or Figure Four Leg Lock,” The Miz wrote. “Honored and excited to be apart of the Season 30 cast of @dancingabc now let’s get to work.

The Miz loves to post pics of his family on his Instagram page, including his wife and two daughters.

He even has one where he was dancing with his daughters.

The Miz has over 3.5 million Instagram followers. That number will surely help as the votes start to come in after he begins his journey on Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.