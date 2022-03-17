The Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong thinks Cyclops is a Marvel superhero

Cyclops on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer is bringing back all the singers from the first night to compete again tonight.

This means that there are still 10 singers to come in the next few weeks.

However, it also means we will get more clues on the singers from this first batch, where only one has been unmasked.

In Week 1, McTerrier from Team Good unmasked and revealed celebrity chef, Duff Goldman.

Someone else will be unmasked tonight.

Ken Jeong thinks he knows who Cyclops is

One of the singers tonight is Cyclops from Team Bad.

This singer has one eye, controlled by an animatronic. It is just one of the high-tech costumes on display this season.

Ken Jeong thinks he knows who is under the costume.

Ken Jeong made a convincing case that Chris Pratt might be under the Cyclops costume, in an exclusive clip from the March 16 episode.

Nick Cannon showed a meteorite on the stage with a plaque saying, “This meteorite crashed to Earth in 1988.”

Ken said that a meteorite comes from a galaxy and Jenny added that you guard the galaxies.

This, of course, refers to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the movie where Chris Pratt plays Star-Lord.

“You’ve got a Guardian of the Galaxy,” Ken said. “There’s a comic book that we saw in the package last week. This might be Chris Pratt!”

Ken also said Yondu’s Ravagers abducted Peter Quill from Earth in 1988.

Ken Thinks Chris Pratt Is Behind The Cyclops Mask | Season 7 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER

Watch this video on YouTube

Cyclops clues on The Masked Singer

The clues all line up if Cyclops is someone as famous as Chris Pratt. Usually, people on The Masked Singer are older or smaller stars. Pratt is still a major Hollywood name, with roles in Marvel movies as well as the Jurassic Park franchise.

Cyclops first showed up in the sneak peek.

There were also some clues given in that sneak peek, including a pirate’s treasure map with 200 North and 4 South as the directions.

Before Cyclops came out to sing, he had another clue package.

This one had a compass pointing southeast, a photo of a turtle with a cowboy hat on its head, and a comic book with a beastie on the cover.

Cyclops sang Creed’s My Sacrifice.

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed it was Cobra Kai star, William Zabka.

Nicole Scherzinger thought it was Danny McBride, pointing out the compass direction and mentioned he starred in Eastbound and Down.

Robin Thicke thought it was Rob Dyrdek from Ridiculousness.

Now, Ken Jeong has picked Chris Pratt.

Our original pick was Sean Astin, based on the pirate clues matching up with The Goonies.

He also played Raphael in a comic book TV show in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (a turtle was another clue). Plus, an alien was responsible for them receiving their powers.

Tune in tonight to see who is unmasked next on The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.