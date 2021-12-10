The Masked Singer’s Banana Split reveals why they appeared on the show

Banana Split unmasked on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

Banana Split was eliminated in the semi-finals of The Masked Singer and it seemed like the roles were reversed for the woman under the sundae costume.

In the fifth season of American Idol, Chris Daughtry was eliminated in the Top 4 round when he and Katharine McPhee were in the Bottom Two.

In the second season of The Masked Singer, Chris Daughtry was in the finals and lost out to Wayne Brady. Once again, he was a runner-up.

In The Masked Singer’s new season, Katharine McPhee was in the running as one-half of the Banana Split, and she didn’t even make it to the finals, losing in a tough battle against Queen of Hearts (who is probably Jewel).

Now, McPhee and her husband David Foster are explaining why they appeared on The Masked Singer.

Katharine McPhee talks Banana Split on The Masked Singer

“We are not a conventional relationship. There can be lots of quick judgments about me and him together,” Katharine said of taking the role of Banana Split with David Foster.

“And we just thought, ‘Wow, this is such a cool opportunity to present ourselves.’ We just truly love each other, and it’s best not to judge people, right?”

McPhee, 37, married Foster in 2019, a year after they got engaged, and the two welcomed their first child in February 2021.

Foster, who is 72-years-old, is a 16-time Grammy Award winner. He produced Grammy-winning albums for Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago, Barbara Streisand, Natalie Cole, Celine Dion, and Michael Buble.

One of his biggest wins came in 1994 when he won a Grammy for Record of the Year for Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

The former American Idol contestant and her husband have a 35-year age difference, but they felt it was a great chance to show their love by appearing on The Masked Singer.

Banana Split on The Masked Singer

Nicole Scherzinger knew that the pianist in Banana Split was David Foster since she worked with him while in Pussycat Dolls.

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Ken Jeong also guessed the duo on their first-impression guesses.

However, Robin Thicke wasn’t convinced, even though David Foster is “Uncle Dave” to him.

However, their talent was not enough to move on to the finals, and now it will come down to Queen of Hearts (likely Jewel) and Bull (likely Todrick Hall – another American Idol alum).

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.