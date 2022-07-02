The Masked Singer wish list: Who we want to appear in the costumed singing competition

Jensen Ackles, Zooey Deschanel, and Jack Black in The Masked Singer dream casting. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson, Admedia, StarMaxWorldwide

While The Masked Singer is not everyone’s cup of tea, it remains the fastest-growing reality competition series in the world today.

The show has B-level celebrities dressing up in elaborate costumes, talking with a voice modifier, and then singing for the fans to choose whether they deserve to move on in the competition or not.

Meanwhile, a group of four panelists tries to guess who is behind the costume based on their voices and a clues package that adds more clues each week.

The panelists are often making ludicrous guesses, picking people who would in no way ever go on a show like this (Garth Brooks, Al Pacino), with Ken Jeong, the king of the bad guesses.

However, some of the guesses seem natural for the show, and it helps fans make up their wish list of who they would like to see on The Masked Singer.

Here are 10 celebrities we would love to see appear on The Masked Singer.

Jack Black

It never fails that there is a contestant on The Masked Singer that people think is Jack Black every season.

It isn’t just the judges but also the audience and fans at home who see the clues, hear the voice, and immediately think it is the lead singer of Tenacious D under the mask.

It still hasn’t happened yet.

However, it seems inevitable that Jack Black will appear on The Masked Singer one day.

The star of Jumanji and School of Rock has a love for music. As mentioned, he is in the comedy rock band Tenacious D and even made a movie about the band. He got one of his big breaks in High Fidelity, which also has a true love of music.

He might be an easy guess, but after so many guesses in the past, it might be time.

Kelsey Grammar

Kelsey Grammar has been an icon for decades, starting with his breakout as Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers. That moved to his own show, Frasier, and by the end, he had played Frasier for two decades.

He also has a very familiar voice, as he has played Sideshow Bob on The Simpsons for many years.

He is also a good fit for The Masked Singer.

He has a solid theatrical career and even played Sweeney Todd in the Broadway adaptation. He also has Tony Awards for his Broadway work.

At the age of 67, he might not be willing to work in what some call a very hot costume that keeps the singers almost blind, but he would be a fun addition to The Masked Singer.

Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles was the star of one of the most popular shows on television for 15 seasons when he played Dean Winchester on Supernatural.

One of his key character traits for Dean was his love for classic rock music, as he played everyone from AC/DC and Metallica to Bon Jovi in his car. Even Kansas featured as the show’s theme song.

What is impressive is that Jensen can sing too. The video above was Jensen on stage singing Bon Jovi alongside Corey Taylor of Slipknot.

Bringing out Jensen to sing classic rock songs on The Masked Singer could be one of the show’s greatest accomplishments.

Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison just had a spot of bad luck in his professional career. He was accused of attempting to have an inappropriate relationship with a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance and was fired after the audition round.

However, Matthew claimed his innocence, and maybe he deserves a second chance, this time as a contestant.

Matthew broke out thanks to his role on Glee as the music teacher at the school. However, his career is much more impressive than that.

He starred in Hairspray and Finding Neverland and has released three albums over his career. Morrison would fit perfectly with the other Broadway-television hybrid stars on The Masked Singer.

Zooey Deschanel

Most people know Zooey Deschanel as an actress and the lead in the sitcom The New Girl.

Zoe has also starred in movies like Elf, The New Guy, 500 Days of Summer, and The Hitchhiker’s Guild to the Galaxy. She is also the sister of Bones star Emily Deschanel.

However, Zooey is also an accomplished singer and is part of the duo called She & Him. This group includes Zooey and M. Ward, and they have released six albums, with a seventh coming out this year.

They also picked up a Grammy nomination back in 2012.

Chris Jericho

AEW superstar Chris Jericho is no stranger to reality television. Outside of his long career as a WWE and then AEW wrestler, he also appeared on Dancing with the Stars, where he partnered with Cheryl Burke.

He was also on Celebrity Duets in 2006 and hosted his own reality show in 2008 called Redemption Song.

However, his biggest argument for appearing on The Masked Singer is that he is the lead singer of the band Fozzy. What started as a gimmick band has become a radio success story with hit songs like Judas, and I Still Burn.

Jericho was name-dropped last season on The Masked Singer, with Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessing he was one of the singers, and it might be time for Jericho to show up on the hit reality show.

Darren Criss

When it comes to Glee, Matthew Morrison isn’t the only option for a spot on The Masked Singer.

One former cast member who could be a great addition to the show is Darren Criss, who appeared on the Fox series as Blaine. He also worked on the show American Crime Story, picking up a Primetime Emmy Award.

He has never stopped singing either. On the stage, he has appeared in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Itch.

He has also released three EPs over his career, with the most recent arriving in 2021, called Masquerade.

Weird Al Yankovic

Usually, musicians appear on The Masked Singer because they are older singers who are there for fun. Jewel was an enigma because she was still relatively young and wanted to compete on the show.

In the case of Weird Al, he is an acquired taste, but his fans absolutely love him. Over three decades since his debut, Weird Al can still sell out concerts everywhere he goes.

The question is if Weird Al wants to be on a show like The Masked Singer.

Dressing up in a costume and singing songs seems right up his alley. However, he is a creative master of spoof songs, and singing the songs straight could be something very different for him. If anything, he would be a huge surprise when he unmasks.

Seth MacFarlane

Seth MacFarlane is likely way too busy to appear on The Masked Singer. He is the brains behind Family Guy and American Dad. He is also the man behind The Orville.

He has a lot going on and might be one of the hardest-working men on television. He would also be brilliant on The Masked Singer.

Seth has an amazing singing voice and could really pull off some fantastic performances on the show.

However, he is also a brilliant impressionist and can do impressions while singing, which could really throw off the panel and fans at home, keeping his identity a mystery throughout the competition.

Rick Astley

The Masked Singer likes to pull off some fun gimmicks and reveals.

Producer Craig Plestis straight up said that they could do anything they wanted to on the show.

Rick Astley is one of the best gag contestants they could pull out while still being a fantastic singer who could win the competition. This is the man whose biggest hit is Never Gonna Give You Up.

What fan of The Masked Singer doesn’t want to be Rick-Rolled when he unmasks?

The Masked Singer is on hiatus.