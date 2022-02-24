The Masked Singer Season 7 introduces the ‘Cuddly’ costumes and clues

The Masked Singer Cuddly costumes. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer aired its sneak peek this week for Season 7 of the reality singing competition series.

This season, three teams will be headed toward the finals, each with a singer who wants to win the grand prize this year.

This season, the show is calling itself The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly, and those are the three “team” categories.

Each costume is a spin on those themes.

In the sneak peek, The Masked Singer revealed 10 of the costumes and included the first hints for who is under the masks.

Here is a look at the first four members of Team Cuddly on The Masked Singer Season 7. There will be one more member of this team introduced later in the season.

Space Bunny

The Masked Singer 7 - Space Bunny Preview and Clues

Watch this video on YouTube

Space Bunny was the first costume introduced on The Masked Singer Season 7 sneak peek.

The Spacy Bunny is wearing an astronaut suit, with only the face and a pair of ears showing it is a bunny.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The clue given for the Space Bunny on Team Cuddly is the state of North Carolina, which indicates the Space Bunny is from there, lives there, or did something of importance in the state.

There is also the fact that the stage is on a red, white, and blue brick wall.

“Maybe I’ll see you in the big city.”

There was also a clip of Space Bunny singing Jump in the Line (Shake Senora) by Calypso..

The Masked Singer 7 - Space Bunny Sings Jump in the Line Shake Senora

Watch this video on YouTube

Lemur

The Masked Singer 7 - Lemur Preview and Clues

Watch this video on YouTube

Up next for Team Cuddly was the Lemur.

This was a bright purple costume and is clearly a woman under the costume.

This costume also has the tallest character tail in history at eight feet in height.

The first clue for Lemur was a ring light. Could this mean that this celebrity is not from television, but it possibly a major TikTok star?

“I’m here to define my generation.”

Thingamabob

The Masked Singer 7 - Thingamabob Preview and Clues

Watch this video on YouTube

Thingamabob was out next for Team Cuddly.

The costume is very colorful and furry, but it looks a little more like a monster than a cuddly creature.

The clue for this costume is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Could this be a WWE superstar, or maybe someone from a movie starring The Rock?

“Enjoy the ride, but don’t run out of gas.”

Baby Mammoth

The Masked Singer 7 - Baby Mammoth Preview and Clues

Watch this video on YouTube

The final member of Team Cuddly is one we have already met.

The Masked Singer Season 7 released a look at Baby Mammoth before the sneak peek.

This is a giant pink Mammoth, and when the photo was released on social media, a clue was “Mammoth is baby.”

The first clue for Baby Mammoth on the sneak peek was red slippers, similar to the ones from The Wizard of Oz.

“WITCH celebrity am I?”

The Masked Singer premieres on Wednesday, March 9, at 8/7c on Fox.