The Masked Singer promo teases Rudy Giuliani reveal

The Masked Singer panelists. Pic credit: Fox

Fox released a new promo for tonight’s The Masked Singer, and it hints at a moment that was spoiled for the show before the season began.

At one point in the promo, Nick Cannon looked confused, and then Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg said, “They just walked off the stage.”

While this could be misdirection, it sounds like the moment that former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was unmasked, both Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off the stage.

The Masked Singer hints at walk offs

The promo for tonight’s The Masked Singer showed the same costumes that performed last week taking the stage again this week, so it will be a bit longer before the other 10 singers will take the stage.

However, this could also be the moment that many fans were waiting weeks to see unfold on-screen.

Rudy Giuliani unmasked, and the politician causing a walkout by two judges. When Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg mentioned people walking off the stage, it sounded like that moment.

There was also a moment before this where Ken Jeong held his hand on his head and looked very unhappy.

However, this is The Masked Singer and it could all be a red herring and have nothing to do with the Rudy Giuliani moment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans will have to watch tonight to find out.

The Rudy Giuliani moment on The Masked Singer

The entire controversy came when Rudy Giuliani was unmasked, and Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off the stage.

According to sources, Jeong felt disrespected by Rudy taking part in the show.

“Ken felt disrespected and was livid to see Rudy was under the mask, which is why he walked off. There’s no way he could hide his feelings,” the source said.

They also said that Robin didn’t walk off in protest, as Ken did. Instead, he wanted to make sure Ken was okay.

The source said that Ken’s background as a physician is one thing that fueled his anger, especially with the former President’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rudy Giuliani was former President Donald Trump’s attorney, although he is no longer practicing as New York banned him from practicing law in 2021.

This isn’t the first time The Masked Singer brought a politician on to the show. Sarah Palin was one of the costumed singers in Season 3.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.