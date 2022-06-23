The Masked Singer producer says they can do ‘anything we want’

The Masked Singer cast. Pic credit: Fox

A lot of television fans don’t get The Masked Singer.

For the people who feel that the show continuously getting renewed makes no sense, looking around the world at how popular it is should answer all questions.

The show is meant to be fun escapism, with minor celebrities dressing up in elaborate costumes and singing songs while the fans at home and celeb panelists try to guess who it is.

No reality competition show in the world grew as much as The Masked Singer last year worldwide, and even though ratings in the United States dropped, Fox renewed the show.

The producers even say that they have complete freedom.

The Masked Singer is allowed to be weird

The Masked Singer executive producer Craig Plestis spoke to TheWrap and said that the show can be as zany as they want it to be, and they have complete freedom on what they put on TV.

“It’s in the rules,” he said after saying that all singers have to sing live, even though they tape the season in advance. He continued that the second rule is that “I only want people who will have fun going underneath the mask. They shouldn’t do our show if they’re not going to have fun.”

There have been seven seasons, and every time someone unmasks, it looks like they were having the time of their lives.

This is even with them being hot, sweaty, and almost blind while performing on the stage with their costume on.

Craig also said there is no such thing as being too weird on The Masked Singer.

“The great thing about “Masked Singer” is, compared to other singing shows, we can do anything we want,” he said. “I mean, we’ve had a gigantic baby singing The Flintstones. We’re always trying to push the envelope.”

The Masked Singer had one misstep last season

It doesn’t always work out, though. In the most recent season, former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani was on the show as a contestant. This rubbed many fans the wrong way since he is under investigation for criminal activities.

His identity leaked ahead of time, and the episode he unmasked in was the lowest rated, least-watched of the season.

However, there were no regrets.

“The marketing is all about delivering jaw-dropping moments, which is exactly what the casting accomplished,” said Rob Wade, the president of alternative entertainment & specials at Fox Entertainment.

“Whether it was on set or with the viewers at home I suppose my only regret or surprise was obviously the reveal was spoiled [by the press], but kudos to you guys. Just please don’t do it again. Thanks a lot.”

The Masked Singer is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to Fox.