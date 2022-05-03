The Masked Singer launching a worldwide competition

Robin Thicke on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

While people in the United States might not always get it, The Masked Singer is one of the biggest reality franchises in the world today.

In 2021, no other reality show grew as much as The Masked Singer. The show expanded to 23 new markets around the world last year, which was more than any other show.

The Masked Singer airs in 41 different locations, which is more than any other show. The Voice is only in 38, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is in 35.

Now, the production is building on that success with a new international competition.

The Masked Singer starting an international competition

Variety reports that The Masked Singer is starting its own worldwide competition similar to Eurovision Song Contest.

According to the reports, this show will have celebrities from various locations that air the show get together and compete in a worldwide battle.

This will see the talent from around the world compete for the title of The Global Masked Singer Champion.

The show will be called One World, One Masked Singer.

The show will be run by MBC America and United States executive producer Craig Plestis, who was just named the global creative officer of the entire franchise.

“This project has been a dream of mine since I realized that The Masked Singer was going to be a global phenomenon following the success of the format in the U.S.,” Plestis said in a statement.

“It is now in more than 56 countries, and I cannot wait to gather together delegates from each and every one, in brand new costumes, for an epic competition series to air across the planet in each Masked Singer territory.”

The Masked Singer started airing in South Korea in 2015 before moving to America and other territories in later years.

Masked Singer creator has been planning this

This also plays off what we reported in April.

At that time, The Masked Singer’s creator, Wonwoo Park, said he wanted to develop his own version of a reality show like the Eurovision Song Contest reality competition series.

“I’m thinking of new shows where we can come together regardless of nationality,” Park said. “It’s so important in this era with the Ukraine situation to think about entertainment programs that will make peace.”

It looks like it was already in development because it is now becoming a reality.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.