The Masked Singer announces guest panelists for Season 7

The Masked Singer Season 7 guest panelists. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer has always loved bringing special guest judges onto the show each week.

The main four judges have not changed through the first six seasons, and with Season 7 premiering tonight, all four are back.

Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Nicole Scherzinger are all back as the primary judges.

Now, ahead of the premiere, The Masked Singer has revealed its lineup of guest panelists for Season 7.

Who are The Masked Singer’s guest panelists in Season 7?

There will be three guest panelists joining The Masked Singer this season, and all of them are recognizable faces.

First up is Eric Stonestreet, who will appear in the second episode on March 16.

Stonestreet remains best known for the long-running comedy Modern Family and is now the host of Fox’s Domino Masters, which airs after The Masked Singer.

This will clearly be a way for Fox to promote its new show to fans, who might want to stick around and see the domino challenge series.

Up next is Leslie Jordan, who has appeared on The Masked Singer before, including a spot as a guest panelist last season.

Jordan is appearing on Fox’s Mayim Bialik sitcom Call Me Kat, which is now in its second season. This is another way to co-promote another network show.

Finally, making her first appearance on The Masked Singer is comedian Nicole Byer.

Byer currently appears on NBC’s Grand Crew and co-hosts TBS’s Wipeout along with John Cena. She also has a history with Fox, as she previously appeared on Party Over Here.

What can fans expect from the Masked Singer premiere

The Masked Singer will kick off the competition tonight, and it sounds like this will be a very controversial episode.

There will be an unmasking tonight, with the first contestant going home. However, without revealing spoilers, this is a controversial name that caused two of the panelists to walk off the set, with one saying he felt disrespected.

There will also be a guaranteed performance from McTerrier from Team Good. That will end with him losing his balance and losing the head of his costume, which we have the preview clip for here.

There will be three teams competing against each other this year.

Team Good consists of McTerrier, along with Firefly, The Prince, Ringmaster, and Armadillo.

Team Bad includes Cyclops, Ram, Queen Cobra, Three-Headed Hydra, and Jack In The Box.

Team Cuddly includes Thingamabob, Lemur, Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, and Miss Teddy.

The Masked Singer Season 7 premieres on Fox tonight at 8/7c.