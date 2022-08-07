The Kardashians fans best reactions to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup

The reactions to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup have been incredible. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after a blissful nine months of dating, and by now, it seems that the entire world knows.

The split comes after weeks of breakup rumors, and even some effort to refute the reports that Kim couldn’t wait for Pete to be done filming in Australia came out just hours before the breakup news.

On the same day of the Kim and Pete breakup news, we also learned that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had welcomed their son, which definitely had some Kardashian fans scratching their heads about timing.

Not to mention, Kim and her oldest daughter North posed on Instagram wearing Yeezy shades right around the same time.

It shouldn’t really surprise The Kardashians fans that so much is going on right now, all at once. After all, the famous family’s show is about to return for Season 2 next month.

But the best part about all of this has been the reactions, and there have been a ton of them lately. Here are the best of the best.

What will Pete Davidson do with all those Kim-inspired tattoos?

One of the first things that came to mind upon learning about the Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson breakup was questioning what he would do with all those tattoos.

Over the course of their nine-month relationship, Pete inked himself with several references to Kim and her kids. He even got her name branded on him, and that isn’t something you can just cover up.

Pete Davidson, after realizing he got Kim Kardashian and her kids’ initials tattooed on his body for no reason. pic.twitter.com/fw1TZj8jF0 — Dennis Nguyen (@pastorpapi23) August 6, 2022

This wouldn’t be the first time Pete got inked in honor of his current girlfriend, only to break up soon after.

Pete Davidson making some adjustments to his tattoos after his breakup with Kim Kardashian…. pic.twitter.com/vROqgJKy2x — ADROCK CA (@RealAdamFrancis) August 6, 2022

What Pete Davidson will do with all those tattoos is probably the biggest topic in light of this split.

pete davidson realizing he has to get tattoo coverups over another failed relationship pic.twitter.com/GOkzNyQMsf — ami (@angrybIack) August 6, 2022

Of course, with all the work Kanye West has put in to try and win Kim back, many are already looking for clues that she may have taken him back.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson : *BREAKS UP UNEXPECTEDLY*



Kanye outside Kim's house: pic.twitter.com/8tw8cMPHZJ — Dominique Jackson (@Hoodplugcomedy2) August 5, 2022

At the very least, it’s a no-brainer that Kanye is really relieved that Kim and Pete have called it quits.

Kanye after seeing Kim and Pete Davidson broke up pic.twitter.com/o5p7jdeI7N — Timbo 🏁 (@Iamthetimby) August 5, 2022

Really though, this is the best news Kanye has heard all year.

Kanye looking at TMZ saying Kim and Pete broke up pic.twitter.com/sMAFsNCwm8 — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) August 5, 2022

Was this all orchestrated by Kris Jenner?

Ultimately, we all know that Kris Jenner is the one who pulls the strings for the Kar-Jenner clan.

Kris Jenner leaking that Pete and Kim broke up at the same time as the birth of Khloe and Tristan’s baby pic.twitter.com/m2Y0oBqagC — User23456899 (@user23456899) August 6, 2022

She’s been their momager forever now, and she is often behind which stories get leaked and which ones stay quiet.

*Khloé & Tristan welcome baby number 2 the same day Kim & Pete break up*



Kris Jenner: pic.twitter.com/RCEc6rwu0U — Betches (@betchesluvthis) August 6, 2022

It really would be nice if this meme was true and Kris Jenner let the name of Kylie Jenner’s baby slip. Inquiring minds want to know what name she came up with that was so much better than Wolf that she had to rename him after the fact.