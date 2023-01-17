The Kardashians fans are calling this Kim Kardashian’s ‘flop era’

Fans think Kim Kardashian is in her “flop era.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Reality fans think that Kim Kardashian has entered her “flop era” – possibly because she’s being haunted by the ghost of Marilyn Monroe.

On an internet fan forum for Kardashian-Jenner “cynics,” a recent post suggested that the flops had begun with Kim’s 2022 Met Gala red carpet look. For the occasion, the SKIMS mogul infamously borrowed the iconic crystal-studded Jean Louis gown Marilyn wore in 1962 to sing then-president JFK Happy Birthday.

Instead of having a replica made of the historic dress, several commenters pointed out, Kim insisted on squeezing into the real thing for the Met Gala red carpet – and reportedly returned it much the worse for wear.

Photos of the gown before and after Kim wore it showed busted seams, some crystals missing, and others hanging on by a thread.

In the Reddit thread, some suggested that Kim’s flops since then might be karmic retribution.

“Imagine destroying a dead person’s dress and owning their hair,” one commenter wrote, referring to a moment captured on Season 2 of The Kardashians, which showed Kim being gifted a lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair.

“Everything happening to her now is KARMA,” the commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @PhoneOwn615/Reddit

The Kardashians fans think Kim was ‘cursed’ by Marilyn Monroe

As evidence, the Reddit user pointed to Kim’s “unhealthy” appearance, the “fried” state of her hair, and her Instagram Story appeals for “the public’s sympathy” amid rumors of her ex-husband Kanye West’s recent remarriage.

Kim has not commented publicly on the Kanye news. Still, when the story broke last week of his marriage to 27-year-old Yeezy employee Bianca Censori, whom Kim reportedly “hates,” she did take to Instagram to share a cryptic quote about being in her “quiet girl era.”

“PLEASE,” the commenter wrote, “it’s not your ‘quiet girl’ era, it’s your flop era.”

Some in the thread even suggested that the malevolent spirit of Marilyn Monroe herself might be causing Kim’s downfall.

Kim “f***ed with the wrong spirits,” as one person wrote. “I truly believe she was cursed by Marilyn for wearing her dress.”

Pic credit: @PerciFlage88/Reddit

Fans predict ‘D list’ celebrity for Kim Kardashian

Some pointed to different moments like Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson, which, one person noted, “felt very desperate,” or her quip about nobody wanting to work as the start of her recent flops.

Pic credit: @gunsof/Reddit

But most seemed to agree that Kim was indeed flopping.

Pic credit: @Successful_Fall7801/Reddit

Some offered their predictions of where her career might go.

Pic credit: @Crimetenders/Reddit

From a stint on The Real World with other “D list celebs” to Kardashian-branded cookware: “Maybe a Kim Kardashian pots and pans line?”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.