The Golden Bachelor spoilers: Here’s who gets to hometown dates and Gerry Turner’s final 2

The first season of The Golden Bachelor hasn’t even started yet, but the spoilers are already pouring in.

When the new show starts in less than two weeks, we’ll see Gerry Turner’s search for love with 22 women hoping to be the perfect match for him.

This is the first time The Bachelor franchise featured a senior citizen looking for love, despite years of teasing that this idea was in the works.

After introducing Gerry to Bachelor Nation, fans of the ABC franchise cannot wait to see what the show is like with contestants all in their 50s, 60s, and 70s rather than the 20 and 30-somethings we know on the already-established shows.

The Golden Bachelor’s format is just like the regular Bachelor show in terms of the one-on-one and group dates, hometown dates, and even the Fantasy Suites.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



Another thing that the shows have in common is that before the premiere date has even come, we’re already learning how it all ends.

Here’s who makes it to hometowns on The Golden Bachelor

Are we surprised that The Golden Bachelor spoilers about who makes it to hometown dates, which happen near the end of the season? Not really. It seems that every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette get spoiled before their premiere date as well.

As usual, these spoilers are coming from Reality Steve, who seems to have all the inside information for Bachelor Nation, and The Golden Bachelor is no different.

Three women will make it to the hometown dates: Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and Theresa Nist.

Faith’s hometown date was filmed on August 19 in Benton City, Washington, where she’s from. It’s not clear what they do on the date, but given Faith’s background as a musician, radio host, and podcast host, we’re pretty sure it was something fun.

On August 21, The Golden Bachelor filmed Leslie Fhima’s hometown date with Gerry Turner in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She’s a former professional ice skater, so we’re hoping their special day was spent showing off her moves.

Theresa Nist is from Shrewsbury, New Jersey, where their hometown date was filmed on August 23.

Gerry Turner’s final two on The Golden Bachelor

Maybe Leslie and Theresa were better matches for Gerry because, after the hometown dates, The Golden Bachelor spoilers reveal that he eliminated Faith, the youngest of the top three contenders at just 60 years old.

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, finalists Leslie and Theresa met Gerry’s family, including both daughters and his grandchildren, just a couple of weeks ago.

It was also revealed that the finale takes place in Costa Rica, though we do not know yet who wins the first season of The Golden Bachelor as that remains unspoiled.

The Golden Bachelor premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 8/7c on ABC.