The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno blasts sister Nicole for ‘abandoning’ mom in Dominican Republic

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno is in Atlanta during the coronavirus shutdown.

While he is at home with his wife Chantel, he isn’t happy about what is going on back in the Dominican Republic with his sister and mom.

Pedro and Chantel have stayed inside their small apartment in Atlanta while keeping in touch with his family.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

But now, Pedro is revealing that his sister Nicole may have left their mother all alone in the Dominican Republic.

This information surfaced during 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantine, which aired on Monday. As it turns out, Pedro isn’t happy with his sister.

Pedro Jimeno says his sister Nicole abandoned their mom

During the episode, Pedro tells his mother to talk to Nicole about her issues because she abandoned her during the pandemic.

“Talk to Nicole. She’s the one who abandoned you there. You knew what was happening, sister,” Pedro tells his sister during a three-way FaceTime call.

“You left mom in the Dominican Republic alone. And you knew very well what was going on.”

Nicole says she feels bad about the situation, but shares she didn’t do it on purpose as she didn’t realize that the country would shut down.

“I didn’t know this was all going to happen. I never intended to leave my mom all alone. And they look at it differently, that I did this on purpose. But I never imagined this would all happen,” Nicole explains, defending herself.

Nicole was living with a friend in New York when everything shut down.

“I didn’t know everything was going to be shut down. That they were going to close the airports,” she points out. “This has never happened before.”

As for Pedro, he is not happy that his mother is left alone.

Pedro Jimeno is no stranger to drama

This is just the latest drama to plague the Jimeno family. As fans have seen throughout the years, Pedro and his family have a strained relationship with Chantel’s family. But Pedro has no problem calling out his sister when she does something he doesn’t agree with.

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Chantel criticized Pedro for always taking his family’s side in their arguments.

The family has gone through plenty of trouble throughout the years as they have shared their lives on both 90 Day Fiance, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and their spin-off, The Family Chantel.

During Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Chantel questioned whether Pedro had cheated on her during one of his trips back to the Dominican Republic.

Chantel could move on from his behavior during a night out with friends, and they remain married.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After returns