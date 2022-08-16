The Family Chantel: Winter Everett strikes a ‘brilliant’ pose in denim shorts and ruffled top

Winter Everett struck a “brilliant” pose for The Family Chantel fans in a cute outfit. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel alum Winter Everett loves to promote body positivity, and her confidence in her skin was on display in a recent picture.

The 27-year-old little sister of Chantel Everett wore high-waisted shorts and a ruffly top as she struck a pose accentuating her curves.

She encouraged her following to “Be Brilliant!” Winter likes to drop motivations or words of affirmation to her followers in her posts.

Winter has been on a weight loss journey, revealing on Season 4 of The Family Chantel that she had lost over 100 pounds since having bariatric surgery in Mexico at the beginning of this season.

Winter seems to be striving to keep her fitness goals in mind, as a video of her and Chantel working out together has been shared.

Winter talked about hitting a plateau in her weight loss on the show, and it is unclear whether she’s pushed past that.