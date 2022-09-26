The Family Chantel: Winter Everett dances in belly-baring crop top

Winter Everett rocked her curves in a belly-baring crop top while dancing. Pic credit: TLC

Winter Everett, the little sister of 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett, recently showed off her body positivity while dancing in a belly-baring crop top.

The 27-year-old lost around 100 pounds after having bariatric surgery during Season 4 of The Family Chantel.

Winter had her surgery in Mexico, and Chantel and their mother, Karen Everett, both went to support her. Midway through Season 4, Winter met with a nutritionist after revealing that she plateaued in her weight loss after losing that 100 pounds.

Today, Winter has not been vocal about whether she lost more weight or stayed where she was, but either way, she is looking fabulous and confident.

Through a since-deleted TikTok video that she reshared on her private Instagram, Winter showed off her dance skills while wearing an exposed-shoulder crop top paired with high-waisted loose blue pants.

Winter had her curly hair down, and she worked her angles, dancing while connecting with the camera.

Winter Everett ended her engagement to Jah on The Family Chantel

Season 4 of The Family Chantel saw Winter coming off of a toxic over-six-year relationship with her now ex-fiance, Jah.

From what Chantel, Karen, and the rest of Winter’s family saw from Jah on Season 3, Jah was pushing his rigid religious beliefs onto Winter, and they thought it was not what she wanted.

Winter stopped participating in traditional holidays and eating the food she usually did and instead adhered to a biblical diet.

In the past, it was uncovered by Winter’s family that Jah had a second child with another woman that he never told Winter about.

The most troubling part of the relationship, as Winter revealed, was that Jah believed in particular roles for women in relationships and wanted Winter to call him “Lord” and be subservient to him. That’s when Winter called off the engagement and ended the relationship.

Winter Everett dated on Season 4 of The Family Chantel

The Family Chantel viewers watched Winter engage with several different men while trying to date on Season 4.

First, Winter talked about her relationship with a man in Nigeria she had never met in person. She was smitten with him up until he asked her for money to buy a cell phone.

Winter then went on several dates with men she met on a Christian dating site and ended up liking a man who had children the most. She had previously told herself she would not date a man with children again.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.