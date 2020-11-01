The Family Chantel spoilers: Here’s the real reason that Pedro Jimeno doesn’t approve of Nicole’s new boyfriend

Pedro Jimeno surprised his beautiful wife Chantel Everett with a romantic getaway to the city that never sleeps.

While she thought the trip to New York was a thoughtful graduation present, Pedro was more interested in meeting his little sister’s long-distance boyfriend Alejandro, who happens to live there.

Pedro is about to do a little digging so he can figure out what is going on with Nicole’s new boyfriend.

Nicole had hinted about Alejandro’s secret but hadn’t revealed it even to her closest friends. She was worried about her older brother meeting Alejandro as he can be very overprotective.

Alejandro’s secret was revealed in New York

Meeting at a diner in the city, Pedro pulls out his lengthy list of questions for his sister’s potential new suitor. Right off the bat, Pedro had a bad feeling about Alejandro, as his confidence translated to major cockiness.

When asked why he was so confident, he replied smoothly, “That’s just how I am.”

The questions start to get messy when Pedro starts to poke around, asking how long Alejandro has been living in the states.

Pedro, obviously someone very familiar with the process, asks how he’s been able to live in the U.S. for five years.

Alejandro drops a bomb and reveals that although he came to the U.S. on a tourist visa, he’s currently married.

Now we know why Nicole didn’t want Pedro looking into her relationship with Alejandro.

Pedro confronts his little sister



In a teaser for the next episode of The Family Chantel, after meeting Alejandro – Pedro calls his younger sister via FaceTime and lets her know he just finished talking to her “little boyfriend.”

He respects Alejandro’s honesty but can’t believe that his sister would keep this from him.

He immediately goes on to call her a liar and even that she enjoys keeping secrets from him.

In Spanish, he yells at her and says, “He’s married and he is in a relationship with you? You know, you’re shameless Nicole.”

Nicole’s only defense was that things happen and this happens to a lot of other people.

In a final warning, he brings up his mother.

“If he did it with you, he’ll do it with someone else. You understand? Believe me. Remember what happened to mom.”

Although his mother’s story hasn’t been explained in depth on the show, it’s obvious she wouldn’t approve of her daughter’s situation.

“You know that mom was cheated on in the same way he’ll cheat on you. Be careful the same thing doesn’t happen to you,” he continued.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.