The Family Chantel: Nicole Jimeno shares pouty-lip selfie

Nicole Jimeno showed off her pouty lips in a recent social media selfie. Pic credit: @nicole.jimeno/Instagram

Nicole Jimeno, the sister of 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno, has become a starring cast member on The Family Chantel and commands a social media presence.

The 28-year-old Miss Dominican 2021 contestant has had a major glow-up since fans first saw her on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance when Pedro and Chantel Everett got married.

She has gotten breast enhancement surgery, gotten her braces off, and changed her appearance all around to look more mature and elegant.

Nicole loves to show off how she looks now, and she recently did so with a pouty-lip selfie where she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup.

On this season of The Family Chantel, Nicole often wears stylish outfits paired with heels with her hair and makeup done, which is a much different look for her than in seasons past.

Nicole has been on every season within the 90 Day franchise that Pedro has been on.

Nicole Jimeno shared a pouty-lip selfie with The Family Chantel fans

Nicole used her Instagram Stories to share a selfie where she was lying down on a pillow making her lips pouty.

Pic credit: @nicole.jimeno/Instagram

One of her hands was curled around her mouth, seemingly scrunching her bottom lip as she appeared with little makeup but a filter over the photo.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Nicole’s complexion was smooth, and she was wearing a white lacey halter top that accentuated the top half of her figure.

Nicole and Pedro Jimeno repaired their relationship on The Family Chantel

On Season 3 of The Family Chantel, Nicole, who hates Chantel, came in hot during a gathering they had at a hotel and tried to throw a glass at Chantel and her family.

Pedro forcefully escorted Nicole out of the building and promptly took Chantel and her family’s side, which meant that he was furious with Nicole’s behavior.

Nicole and Pedro had not talked since that day up until the last episode of The Family Chantel, where Nicole apologized for her actions and asked for Pedro’s forgiveness.

Nicole wanted to support her brother through his difficult time in his marriage to Chantel and urge him to divorce her.

Pedro decided to forgive Nicole and move forward in their brother and sister relationship, and he explained how much Nicole meant to him.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.