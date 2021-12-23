The Family Chantel: Karen Everett shared throwback pic with husband Thomas for their 30th wedding anniversary

Karen Everett shared a post highlighting her wedding anniversary. Pic credit: TLC

The matriarch of The Family Chantel, Karen Everett, celebrated her wedding anniversary by sharing a throwback photo of her and her husband Thomas from their wedding day.

Karen had the comments limited on the nostalgic post that commemorated their 30 years of marriage but her caption and subsequent comment captured what she was trying to relay about the special day and then some.

On a recent episode of The Family Chantel after Karen traveled to the Dominican Republic with Chantel and Winter, Karen revealed that she and Thomas had never been that far apart before since even before they were married.

Karen Everett posted throwback photo with husband Thomas Everett for their anniversary

Karen celebrated her 30th wedding anniversary to her husband Thomas who 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel viewers know has always been by her side on the show.

Thomas does not appear to have an Instagram but Karen’s post was enough for the both of them after she took it away in the comments in true Karen fashion.

Karen shared the photo from her and Thomas’s wedding day with the caption, “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!12/21/21.”

She followed that up with a comment expanding on her feelings when she said, “HELLO BEAUTIFUL!!! IF YOU DONT BELIEVE IN QUANTUM PHYSICS, WELL PERHAPS YOU SHOULD!!!! THOMAS AND I TOOK A QUANTUM LEAP ON 12/21/91 AND SHAZAM !!!! HERE WE ARE ON OUR ANNIVERSARY ON 12/21/21!!!!! IT REALLY WORKS!!!!!!!! ONE LOVE.”

Karen shared a picture from her wedding day. Pic credit: @ms.karen_nasty_or_not/Instagram

Karen Everett is known for her ridiculous one-liners on 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel

Karen really tries to drive home the points she makes by coming up with random but kitschy expressions. Oftentimes the ridiculousness of her quotes overshadows the message she is trying to get across.

Some of her most memorable quotes are:

“If things don’t go well in the Philippines it’s going to be a thrilla in Manila.” “You must think my daughter is like a store. But guess what? Nothing’s for sale!” “I don’t know if he’s blinded by love or blinded by science I have no idea, but it doesn’t take rocket scientist to figure this out.”

Since The Family Chantel has proven to be popular with 90 Day Fiance fans, it is entirely possible that fans will be able to delight or cringe in more of Karen’s famous one-liners.

The Family Chantel is on Mondays on Discovery+.