The Family Chantel: Chantel Everett shares barefaced photo after long night at work

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett got real with fans by showing them a barefaced selfie after a night of work.

90 Day viewers have watched Chantel try hard at school over the years and finally succeed in getting her nursing degree and license.

Now that The Family Chantel’s fourth season is airing, fans have seen that Chantel now works as a hospital nurse. She has explained that she works rigorous 12 or more hour days as part of her days on and off schedule.

The 31-year-old beauty is known to doll herself up and aspire to look fly outside of work, but Chantel’s barefaced glimpse showed fans the real her when she’s been working.

Chantel has been going through a very hard time amid her nasty and public divorce from her husband of five years, Dominican native Pedro Jimeno.

The pair’s ugly marriage demise is playing out before The Family Chantel viewers’ eyes on the show and has culminated in the present-day firestorm between the two.

Chantel Everett shared a barefaced selfie with The Family Chantel fans

Chantel used her Instagram Stories to share a slightly-smiling selfie that appeared to be taken after a nursing shift.

Chantel had a bandana holding back her hair and posed with her hand on the side of her head.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

It was apparent that Chantel did not have her usual makeup on that viewers have gotten used to seeing.

Chantel’s eyebrows were not filled in, and her eyelashes looked bare.

Her hair was laid in two braids on either side of her shoulders, and she used the clock feature to show followers that the time was 6:13 am.

Chantel Everett plans to visit Pedro Jimeno’s mom Lidia in the Dominican Republic

As a Hail Mary to save her marriage on The Family Chantel, Chantel plans on showing her commitment to Pedro by going down to the Dominican Republic.

During her trip, she hopes to make amends with Pedro’s difficult mother, Lidia, to improve things between her and Pedro.

However, based on the trailer for the next episode, it looks like Chantel’s gesture will make Pedro upset.

Lidia will tell Pedro on the phone about the secret visit, which will prompt him to go down to the DR and confront Chantel’s attempt to improve things.

