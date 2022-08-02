The Family Chantel: Chantel Everett shares a throwback picture of her mom Karen

Chantel Everett shared an interesting throwback photo with The Family Chantel fans of her mom, Karen Everett. Pic credit: TLC

Amid 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett’s nasty divorce from Pedro Jimeno, she has been more active on social media, sharing things that she loves.

One of those things that she shared yesterday was a throwback picture of her mother and The Family Chantel matriarch Karen Everett.

The old high school photo shared by Karen was of her dressed up as Morris Day for a pep rally in the mid-80s.

In her reshare, Chantel proudly and jokingly claimed Karen’s throwback by saying, “That’s my mama! [Laughing/crying emoji.].”

Karen has been known to the 90 Day audience to be eccentric and full of surprises.

A lot of her vibrant personality comes out in matters related to her children, but Karen can also be over the top in other aspects of her life, like with her hobbies, wardrobe, and apparently, throwbacks.

Karen has appeared in every season of 90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After? that Chantel and Pedro have been in. She has also appeared in all four seasons of The Family Chantel as the figurehead of Chantel’s family.

Chantel Everett shares throwback photo of her mom Karen Everett

Through her Instagram Stories, Chantel reshared her mom Karen’s Instagram post from her page.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The post was a throwback of Karen dressed up with holding a picture of the person she was dressed up as.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Above the reshare, Chantel wrote, “That’s my mama! [Laughing/crying emoji.].”

In Karen’s original post, she explained the context of the photo, saying, “WHAT TIME IS IT??!!! (me as Morris Day in 1984 at my high school homecoming pep rally) It’s time to officially launch the BSR Lifestyle/Movement and build the BSR Nation! Stay tuned for more information! God bless.”

Pic credit: @ms.karen_nasty_or_not/Instagram

Chantel Everett has not told her family the truth on The Family Chantel

As Chantel and Pedro’s marriage crumbles on this season of The Family Chantel, Chantel has chosen to keep her family mostly in the dark about what is happening.

Present day, Chantel’s family has been supporting her and appears to know Chantel’s truth about what happened to end her five-year marriage to Pedro.

However, on-screen, as Chantel flew down to the Dominican Republic to make amends with Pedro’s mom, she told her family a lie.

She told them that she was with Pedro on a marriage retreat in Arizona, and in the last episode, they all sat around a fire and talked about how positive that step was for them.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.