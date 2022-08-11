The Family Chantel: Chantel Everett opens up about her career and future

Chantel Everett is hopeful about the future. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett recently opened up in a Q&A about her career and her plans for the future.

The Family Chantel star told her social media followers that she hopes to be happy and thriving in a few years as she endures a rough patch right now.

The 31-year-old is going through a messy divorce with her now estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, who filed back in May. The couple also filed restraining orders against each other on the same day.

Chantel and Pedro have been married for six years, and we’ve seen many marital woes play out on their TLC spinoff show over the years. However, there’s no fixing the issues in their marriage this time as the two have decided to call it quits for good.

As the current season of the show continues to play out, we see Chantel trying everything in her power to fix her marriage before it’s too late.

Unfortunately, we already know how this will end, but Chantel has been keeping herself busy with work, and despite her divorce, she remains hopeful about the future.

Chantel Everett enjoys her nursing career

The Family Chantel star opened up to her followers in an Instagram Q&A, and she was asked about her nursing career.

One person asked if she enjoys being a nurse and Chantel noted, “I enjoy helping others heal and learning every day.”

“I’m so thankful to have a career where I can make a positive difference in many people’s lives,” she added.

Another person also asked about managing stress while in nursing school, and the TLC star advised, “Don’t be so hard on yourself.”

She told the commenter that she leaned on her classmates and used “study groups” to get through the stressful moments.

“Try to have fun while learning/studying… and reward yourself every now and then by scheduling fun,” suggested Chantel.

Chantel Everett sees herself happy and thriving in the future

The Family Chantel star also opened up about her future after being asked where she sees herself in five years.

“Happy and thriving,” responded Chantel.

In the next five years, the reality TV personality will most likely be divorced from Pedro and probably in a new relationship if she so chooses. As for her nursing career, she already has big plans for that as well.

The RN recently shared on social media that she’s thinking about travel nursing, which would have her traveling to different cities for weeks or months to deliver patient care.

After sharing that she was thinking about the career shift, Chantel got tons of support from her Instagram followers, who urged her to go ahead and take the plunge.

