The Dargers join the Browns live-tweeting during Sister Wives episode

Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives saw the Browns take a road trip to Utah to visit their good friends and fellow polygamists, the Dargers.

Kody and his wives, minus third wife Christine, have been taking to Twitter during the airing of the episodes on Sunday nights to commentate and answer fan questions. This week, the Dargers joined that conversation.

Kody was hoping the Dargers would join the Twitter conversation

Kody began his tweets by addressing the Dargers, saying, “I really hope that @TheDargerFamily are live tweeting with us tonight. #SisterWives.”

The Dargers fulfilled Kody’s hopes by joining the live-tweet session on Sunday.

The Dargers first Tweet of the night read, “We are told an event we filmed last year with Sister wives @JanelleBrown117@realkodybrown@LuvgvsUwngs@MeriBrown1@rosecolored6 as we worked with @DeidreHenderson@LibertasUtah@cboyack and others on changing Utah’s polygamy statute will show on TLC tonight.”

Fans had several questions after last night’s episode. The Dargers, who were all raised in the plural marriage lifestyle, tweeted about their experience living under one roof.

Joe and his three wives also addressed fans who accused him of incestuous relationships, noting that two of the wives are twin sisters and their cousin is Joe’s other wife, but that they don’t have sexual relationships with each other.

Joe Darger and his three wives, Alina, Vicki, and Val are longtime, good friends of Kody and his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, and also practice plural marriage, identifying as Orthodox Mormons.

They also reiterated what Kody said in the episode about needing to network with other plural families and touched on the Browns uprooting from Utah to Las Vegas to avoid being persecuted for polygamy.

Their tweet read, “One of of[sic] things we were surprised at was the trauma the Browns were under moving to Flagstaff. Leaving Utah and the journey they have been on has been rough. It is hard being away from community and family and living this way.”

The Dargers share a single Twitter account for Joe and each of his wives, rather than individual accounts like the Browns use.

It’s unclear who runs the Dargers’ Twitter account, which has over 15,000 followers. Their tweets are often informative and witty.

The Dargers have been instrumental in decriminalizing polygamy in Utah

Joe and his wives have gained attention most recently for helping to change Utah’s law against polygamy. Effectively, what was once a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison per count, the Dargers helped to amend the punishment to the same level of offense as a parking ticket.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.