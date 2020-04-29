The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Will it happen and when is it likely to air?

The Curse of Oak Island aired the finale to season 7 last night, and with so many questions left unanswered, it left many fans believing there has to be another season with our favorite intrepid treasure hunters.

The final episode showed the team shut down the digging for the elusive Money Pit. The disappointment was etched on their faces as they accepted defeat for another season.

However, what followed was a very positive and uplifting episode. As the team sat down with a collection of artifacts discovered over the previous seven seasons, and the guys, one by one, reaffirmed their desire to keep working on the island.

Therefore it’s clear the cast wants another season.

Gary Drayton said, “I’m not leaving,” and the others all echoed his sentiments profusely. Despite Marty Lagina‘s concerns over costs of continued digging, he seemed happy to stay with it too.

There has been no official confirmation from the History Channel that there will be a season 8 on the island, but that’s not unusual at this stage, and the omens are really good.

So will there be a season 8 of The Curse of Oak Island?

There’s good news and bad news.

The good news is it’s highly likely there will be an eighth season involving the Fellowship of the Dig, but the bad news is it’s also highly likely that we might have to wait a long time.

The show has begun airing on the History channel every November for the past six years, usually just as the guys wrap up digging and filming before the onset of the harsh Nova Scotian winter.

Coronavirus will probably delay season 8 of The Curse of Oak Island

Season 7 began on November 5, 2019, following several specials aired in the run-up in October.

However, this year TV production has been stalled or canceled right across the globe as we all try to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s highly likely that season eight will be postponed until 2021.

The outdoor nature of the work done on the island means it’s very seasonal with little done during the winter months, this combined with the virus could lead to a lengthy delay for the next season.

However, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that the guys will ever leave that island until they’ve located that treasure, so fingers crossed the History Channel continues to broadcast their endeavors.

The Curse of Oak Island is currently on hiatus.