The Curse of Oak Island preview: The team go for some really big finds in the Season 7 finale

This week on the Season 7 finale of The Curse of Oak Island, the guys will be hoping to go out with a bang by finding something big and of real historical significance.

A real last-minute drive in the Money Pit area to find that treasure vault is evident.

History Canada summarizes.

“It’s the end of drilling season on Oak Island and after a year that saw the fellowship make a number of groundbreaking discoveries in their quest to solve a 225-year-old treasure mystery, the team is determined not to leave the island without making at least one more historic breakthrough.”

Drilling in the area of the Money Pit came to a halt last week after the giant oscillating drill came up against something big blocking its path.

The guys crossed their fingers. Maybe this was a vault?

Either way, everyone waited while Vanessa Lucido, CEO of ROC Drilling Equipment, and her team tried to come up with a plan to shift the object and get moving once again. Whatever they did seems to have worked since the preview showed the hammerhead scooping out debris once again.

“It’s definitely a void,” said Marty Lagina during the preview. “We’re hoping to find the Chappell Vault.”

The Chappell Vault is a reference to a dig by William Chappell and his men, who came really close to finding a treasure vault in 1931.

We have a definitive date for the creation of the swamp!

Also on the show, Dr. Spooner has been determined to work out the age of the swamp ever since he caught the Oak Island bug. The geoscientist previously said that he thinks there was significant human activity in the eye of the swamp around 1675, and he also estimated that “the swamp was initiated in 1220 AD.”

Wow!

In the preview, Spooner stood with a sheet of paper titled “Swamp Carbon Dates.”

Apparently, he has come up with the goods and will finally be able to give us an exact date for the creation of the swamp.

“We have a definitive date for when the swamp was built,” Rick Lagina confirmed moments later.

This could be of huge historical importance.

Gary Drayton finds a coin

Also in a show preview, metal detectorist Gary Drayton and Marty appear to have actually found a coin. The how, when, or where that coin is from is still unknown, but as Marty said, “That’s proof positive of treasure.”

Gary later states, “I want to do that gold dance.”

Everyone really wants to see him do that dance, too, so fingers crossed the guys dig up something special for the finale.

Watch new episodes of The Curse of Oak Island Tuesday nights from 9/8c on History.