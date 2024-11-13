The Curse of Oak Island fans put Matty Blake on blast after Season 12 premiere

The premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 12 was meant to reignite the excitement of treasure hunting.

The series returned to the History Channel on Tuesday after much hype leading to the season.

However, it seems to have sparked frustration among fans—especially toward host Matty Blake.

Known for his enthusiastic style, Blake faced criticism from viewers who voiced dissatisfaction over his commentary and perceived attempts to add drama to the show’s long-running quest for treasure.

A key figure in special episodes and behind-the-scenes coverage, Blake aims to connect with viewers by highlighting the stakes of the treasure hunt.

However, his dramatic delivery and passionate commentary have polarized fans, with some feeling his approach distracts from the show’s historical focus.

Fans blast ‘annoying’ Matty Blake in The Curse of Oak Island return

The Reddit thread saw fans venting about Blake’s role in the show, with one commenter describing him as “as annoying as a bad case of athlete’s foot” and suggesting that he needed to “go away.”

Others echoed the call for Blake’s departure, with Reddit user Legate_Lanius1985 stating, “I see Matty, I don’t watch.”

Some fans appear to feel that his presence detracts from the show’s core mission, arguing that Blake’s enthusiastic style doesn’t add substance to the mysteries of Oak Island.

The repetition of theories and discoveries has become a sticking point for fans who have been with The Curse of Oak Island over multiple seasons.

While Robert Clotworthy’s iconic narration style has been a staple of the series, even he wasn’t immune to criticism this season. Viewers felt that the narration contributed to the series’ perceived redundancy.

Viewers continue to tune in despite ‘Oak Island’ criticism

Despite the critiques, some fans continue to enjoy the show and its familiar cast. Redditor Shellilala offered a counterpoint, sharing that watching The Curse of Oak Island has become a family tradition.

“I love this show. STILL. It almost feels like family is home when the season starts,” they wrote, noting the enjoyment of sharing jokes and history with family while watching the show.

This loyalty highlights a common theme among the Oak Island community—a willingness to stick with the series even when the hunt for treasure yields minimal results.

However, the division is clear. While some viewers appreciate the camaraderie and nostalgia, others see the show as moving too slowly. Many viewers have expressed disappointment over the show’s failure to reveal any significant discoveries.

For them, Blake’s hosting style seemed to add to the show’s slow pace rather than energizing the treasure hunt.

Overall, the Season 12 premiere reflects the show’s longstanding challenge of balancing fan expectations with the slow, methodical nature of historical excavation.

Whether Blake and the show’s format will shift in response to viewer feedback remains uncertain, but one thing is clear—the Oak Island treasure hunt continues to captivate and divide its dedicated audience.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.