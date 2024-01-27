The Challenge’s Zach Nichols suggests he’ll no longer appear on MTV’s competition show

Former show sinner Zach Nichols may have confirmed he won’t appear on any more seasons of MTV’s The Challenge.

The Real World: San Diego star currently hosts a podcast alongside his friend Pierre, where they discuss reality TV shows primarily focusing on The Challenge.

Zach appeared in multiple seasons of the competition series with castmates that included Chris “CT” Tamburello, Johnny Bananas, Jonna Mannion, and Cara Maria Sorbello.

He also met the love of his life, Jenna Compono, while appearing on the show, with some of the seasons putting a spotlight on the ups and downs of their relationship.

Both have appeared in multiple finals on The Challenge and won prize money, with Zach winning one season with several castmates.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, based on his recent remarks, he seems no longer interested in participating in the competition series.

Zach says he won’t go on The Challenge if they call

A recent episode of Zach Nichols Podcast featured Kyland Young, a former Big Brother star who is now one of the new stars from The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion.

Early in their chat, they talked about how Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald were running the game with their large alliance. Kyland brought up the pre-show politicking the duo did to form that alliance.

Zach said he knew about that, too, as he dropped what may have been a major reveal about his Challenge future.

“I’m like not even in the circuit anymore because like everyone knows, like, A – production’s not calling me, and B – I wouldn’t go regardless,” Zach stated.

Zach chuckled over his comments with his co-host and Kyland but didn’t elaborate further on his remarks.

‘Never say never’ in effect with most Challengers

Zach’s podcast remarks about not getting calls and not wanting to go on The Challenge again prompted plenty of commenters to ask about his situation with MTV’s show.

“wait, why did he say, ‘everyone knows production won’t be calling?'” one commenter asked, adding, “Did something happen so that mtv won’t want him anymore?’

“who knows,” the @zachnicholspodcast replied, seeming to suggest Zach doesn’t.

Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

Another commenter wrote, “Confirmation Zach will never do another season,” and added, “Jenna said her plan is season 41.”

“Never say never,” @zachnicholspodcast replied.

Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

The couple has two children at home and is expecting a third this year. That keeps both Zach and Jenna busy as parents of three.

Jenna has previously indicated she’d like to return to The Challenge, even suggesting she might prefer All Stars over MTV’s version. As for Zach, it remains unclear why he is not getting calls or saying he won’t appear on the show again.

He previously said during an episode of the podcast, “I’d love to go back and compete, but I also love being a dad.”

Viewers last saw him appear in War of the Worlds 2 on MTV, where he reached the final with castmates including Paulie Calafiore, Cara, Leroy Garrett, Ashley Mitchell, and Kam Williams. However, their team ultimately lost to Team UK, which included multi-season champs CT and Jordan Wiseley.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.