The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann fires back at cast and fans calling MTV show ‘just a game’

While Wes Bergmann may not be competing on The Challenge anymore, he’s still watching episodes from afar as a viewer and fan.

Comments regularly made where cast or fans might suggest the competition series is merely a game seemingly got Wes all sorts of fired up.

The two-time champion from MTV’s show regularly shares his thoughts about the cast and competition on social media and his subscription-based Patreon.

His recent remarks fired back at those individuals who say The Challenge is “just a game,” with Wes sharing it’s much more than that.

His comments arrived after the second episode of MTV’s Battle For a New Champion, which features a cast of competitors that have yet to win a season.

Some of Wes’ longtime friends and castmates will also appear as mercenaries during the show, including Chris “CT” Tamburello, Jordan Wiseley, and Darrell Taylor.

Wes says The Challenge isn’t ‘just a game’

Following Episode 2 of Battle For a New Champion, Wes took to Twitter to share his thoughts about critics, fans, and cast members calling The Challenge “a game.”

“I’m getting sick and tired of people saying it’s just a game,” he said in one tweet, adding, “To a certain extent that’s true. Which is why gaslighters have gotten away with saying it for so long.”

“Monopoly is a game. It requires no prep. It’s fake money. And it’s played in private,” Wes said in his tweet.

He didn’t stop there, as he mentioned that some competitors involved in The Challenge “spend months prepping their bodies” and give a significant time commitment to filming.

“No, the challenge is not JUST a game. It is, in fact, a game. But it’s much more than that,” Wes said, adding that those who say it’s a game are “usually doing so to justify either a stupid or immoral move.”

Wes has seen plenty of moves made during his seasons on The Challenge he may not have agreed with. He’s likely seen some in the two most recent MTV show seasons, including Battle For a New Champion.

Wes announced his retirement on The Challenge’s spinoff show

While there’s always a “never say never” phrase in effect when a Challenger says they’ve retired, Wes seemingly called it quits this year after a lengthy reality TV career.

However, his retirement arrived on CBS during The Challenge: USA 2, a spinoff show based on MTV’s competition series.

Wes found himself targeted by CBS castmates multiple times during the season. He’d ultimately lose an elimination to Chris Underwood, who went on to win the season alongside Desi Williams.

Wes, who won two MTV seasons and Paramount Plus’ All Stars 3 spinoff, announced on social media earlier this year that he was calling it quits. His Challenge retirement speech arrived before his post-elimination exit from The Arena on CBS’ USA 2.

He cited his business responsibilities and that he and his wife were preparing to welcome their first child as his main reasons for hanging up his Challenge gear.

Many viewers are hoping for a significant The Challenge Season 40 from MTV featuring the show’s greatest stars. Wes seems unlikely to appear in that one based on his remarks and responsibilities.

However, it seems he’ll continue to share his thoughts from afar about the competition series he loves that is much more than “just a game.”

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on MTV.