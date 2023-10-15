The Challenge: Wes Bergmann’s castmate says they haven’t talked since USA 2 season

Wes Bergmann is considered by many fans of The Challenge as one of the all-time greats, having won two championships on MTV.

He followed it up with a later win in his career while appearing on the spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars 3, claiming the victory for the men alongside Jonna Mannion for the women.

While he didn’t appear in MTV’s Ride or Dies season earlier this year, he returned on The Challenge: World Championship spinoff, getting eliminated after a crucial mistake made during a daily challenge.

More recently, he returned as one of six MTV stars who joined CBS’ The Challenge: USA 2 spinoff, which mainly featured Big Brother and Survivor stars.

Wes had some memorable moments during the season, including an emotional elimination win over Dusty Harris to stay in the game. However, a betrayal by one castmate may have cost him the season.

He also had potential rivalries with two castmates, including Josh Martinez, who targeted him for elimination. While Josh’s betrayal was a surprise, another castmate received the same treatment back from Wes to spark a USA 2 feud.

USA 2 star says she hasn’t spoken to Wes since filming the show

During The Challenge: USA 2 season, Wes found himself a popular vote for The Hopper, and due to some trickery by his teammates on the Green Team, he voted against Cassidy Clark. Meanwhile, his teammate voted for his MTV castmate, Amanda Garcia, also a member of the Green Team.

Once Cassidy discovered Wes voted against her, a rivalry occurred as she threw votes back his way to try to get rid of him. That led to Wes going into several elimination events, including his season-ending battle against Survivor’s Chris Underwood.

However, Cassidy recently had her season end in Episode 13, just before the finalists were determined. She was nominated by Michaela Bradshaw and Chris, who won the daily challenge and got to select one man and one woman for a double elimination event.

Cassidy’s opponent was fellow Survivor star Chanelle Howell, who defeated her in the elimination, a Hall Brawl with a puzzle at the end of the hall they had to be first to solve.

Following Cassidy’s exit from the game, she was asked how things were between her and her castmate Wes.

“Me and Wes have not spoken since the season,” she revealed on Rob Has a Podcast, adding, “He was a hard person for me to have a genuine conversation with.”

She explained that in the last elimination they were both involved in for USA 2, Wes was “totally rooting against her” and trying to help her opponent.

“I just didn’t feel like we were on the best terms, and I didn’t really want to approach him after the game,” she said.

“He didn’t reach out to me. I didn’t reach out to him, which is fine,” Cassidy said, adding that they didn’t “hate each other” and she’s “not opposed” to talking to him about any lingering issues.

Cassidy talks about her future with The Challenge

During her time on USA 2, the former Survivor star likely won over more than a few fans due to her being repetitively sent into eliminations and winning them. She holds a 3-1 record, defeating castmates Alyssa Snider and Alyssa Lopez, both from Big Brother.

Her biggest win may have come against Michele Fitzgerald, who won Survivor and has appeared in two seasons of MTV’s The Challenge.

After getting eliminated by Chanelle, Cassidy said she felt she had “so much more potential to be an incredible Challenger,” and the disappointing loss would motivate her.

Asked about a potential return to the competition series on Rob Has a Podcast, Cassidy seems to be all for it based on her hunger to prove herself even more.

“Playing The Challenge gave me such a love for it that I think now I absolutely would play again if I was asked,” she said.

She mentioned she definitely would need to “train a little harder” and doesn’t want to go in being perceived as a “weakling” who is somebody “easy to pick off.”

One might argue that Cassidy was difficult to get rid of based on winning her first three eliminations. She faced adversity head-on and nearly reached the final.

However, Cassidy said she’d be OK even if she returned to The Challenge and had to go through another “uphill battle” like she did for USA 2.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion premieres Wednesday, October 25 at 8/7c on MTV.