The Challenge’s Syrus Yarbrough and his wife are ‘beyond thrilled’ for arrival of their first child

Syrus Yarbrough is the latest from The Challenge to become a proud parent, as he and his wife Stacy have welcomed their first child!

The 52-year-old Challenge star shared an Instagram post to introduce the world to his newborn daughter, Sirie La’Jett Yarbrough, who was born on February 10 at 7:15 a.m.

A video slideshow set to Bob Marley’s Don’t Worry showed the proud parents holding and smiling with their little bundle of joy.

“They gave us a less than 5% chance that we could have this blessing & guess what. She came into our lives 5-6 weeks early, but she’s healthy, and we couldn’t be happier. This little one was planned, and we are over the moon to have her here with us,” he said in his caption.

“As we adjust to our new family dynamic, we’re excited to create lasting memories with our perfect bundle of love,” Syrus wrote.

He also indicated that “things have been going very well” for him and his family, and this “new chapter is a lifelong dream.”

Many of The Challenge stars reacted to Syrus’ new addition

The Challenge has seen many of its champs and major stars become parents in recent years, including Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams, as well as Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols.

With the announcement of Syrus’ newest member of the family, many members of Syrus’ extended Challenge family showed their love and excitement.

“Let’s goooooo !!! Congrats bro. I’m next,” Nelson Thomas commented.

“Congratulations Mama n Papa,” wrote Syrus’ All Stars castmate Ayanna Mackins.

“Can’t wait to meet her!!!!” Syrus’ friend and All Stars castmate Beth Stolarczyk commented.

Pic credit: @syrusmtv/Instagram

Additional comments arrived from fellow Challenge parents Cory Wharton, Kam Williams, and MJ Garrett.

“Congratulations!!! YEAHHHHH LETS GO welcome to fatherhood happy for you both !!!” Cory commented.

Kam congratulated the couple on their “beautiful blessing,” while Syrus’ All Stars castmate MJ Garrett said, “She’s perfect!”

Pic credit: @syrusmtv/Instagram

Syrus revealed news they were expecting during NBA game

On January 17, Syrus shared a photo post on Instagram as he posed alongside his wife, holding a sonogram at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena during a Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game.

“Not sure what u were expecting? But ‘WE ARE EXPECTING!’ Overflowing with gratitude and thankfulness. Just like the journey these past few years brought us, we believed, visualized, prayed, felt, supported each other, stopped stressing, & of course had plenty of memorable dates,” Syrus said in part of his IG caption.

Syrus shared a second post from the game, where he and his wife became featured with their sonogram.

“Ended up on the Jumbotron at the Lakers vs Thunder game!” Syrus captioned part of the post.

Syrus debuted on The Real World: Boston and won MTV’s Extreme Challenge, the fourth season of the longtime competition series. He appeared in five seasons of the main version of the show, with his last appearance, The Ruins, in 2009.

After a long break from reality television, he was one of the MTV OGs who returned for the first season of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff on Paramount+ and later returned for All Stars 3.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.