The Challenge’s Ravyn Rochelle reveals fundraiser to help with father’s stage 4 cancer treatments

The Challenge rookie Ravyn Rochelle is asking for help with her father’s cancer treatments. Pic credit: MTV

Ravyn Rochelle, a rookie cast member from MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies, is asking for friends and fans to help her family during a difficult time.

The 25-year-old actress from Oklahoma recently shared an emotional video in which she revealed her father’s prostate cancer had progressed from stage 2 to stage 4 in six months.

In her video, she announced she had created a fundraiser to attempt to raise additional funds for the specific treatment needed for her father’s cancer.

“His insurance doesn’t cover the radiation that we would like to have,” Ravyn explains, adding, “Instead of regular radiation, we would prefer this proton beam therapy radiation, so it’s not targeting his whole body.”

“The treatment is like $50,000. So I am literally asking for anything. Anything helps,” she said in her Twitter video.

“Thank you guys so much, so much for everything. Literally, anything goes a long way,” she said as she choked back tears.

Can’t believe this ❤️‍🩹 link is in my bio. pic.twitter.com/x1axJN0YdD — Ravyn Rochelle (@ravyn_rochelle) November 18, 2022

GoFundMe for Ravyn Rochelle’s father nearing goal

As of this writing, the GoFundMe campaign that Ravyn linked to from her Twitter video had raised $6,915 of its $10,000 goal. The page indicates that 139 individuals have donated.

In the campaign’s description, Ravyn mentions that the amount they’re trying to raise isn’t even a third of what’s needed but will help a lot. She also says her father just got out of prison and has “made a huge impact” on her life since being out.

“ANYTHING helps my dad who just got out of prison and has made a huge impact on my life and has done everything to give me the world since he’s been out. I’m just getting to know my own dad and there isn’t much time.. anything is appreciated. Thank you from the bottom of our heart,” a campaign description on the GoFundMe page reads.

Ravyn also shared a screenshot of the GoFundMe page from a friend’s Instagram Story. It included an additional message from her friend, who said they’d known Ravyn since they were 15 and asked others for help with Ravyn’s dad’s situation.

“Let this remind us to hold our loved ones dear to us, because life is truly an unpredictable roller coaster of a ride,” Ravyn’s friend said in the message.

Pic credit: @itsravyn/Instagram

Ravyn debuted in MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies

Viewers saw Ravyn appear as one of the newcomers for MTV’s competition series The Challenge, teaming up with Johnny Middlebrooks.

Ravyn was one of several cast members who entered the show without previous reality TV experience but has appeared in TV and movie roles, including 2022’s Seal of Desire.

She came into the season hopeful that they’d work on building their friendship or a potential relationship. However, Johnny became interested in castmate Nurys Mateo.

Ravyn and Johnny started strong in the competition, winning the premiere episode’s daily challenge. That allowed them to take some shots at veteran teams, putting Kailah Casillas and Sam Bird into an elimination where they faced Tori Deal and Devin Walker.

Devin and Tori won the opening episode’s elimination, sending former finalist Kailah home with her hubby. Meanwhile, Johnny and Ravyn’s early moves let the vets know they were a strong rookie team to watch out for and try to remove from the game.

The rookie duo got sent into The Zone as one of the four potential elimination teams in Episode 3, with Faysal Shafaat and his teammate Moriah Jadea choosing them for the matchup. Ultimately, they lost to fellow rookies Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser in an updated double-decker version of Hall Brawl.

Many fans enjoyed seeing what Ravyn and Johnny brought to the show, so they could potentially return in a future season of The Challenge.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.