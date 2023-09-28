The Challenge’s Laurel Stucky says she’s upset at herself for negative comments about castmate

Weeks after she’d made negative remarks about her former castmate Wes Bergmann, Laurel Stucky may be backtracking on what she’d said.

She and another castmate, Rachel Robinson, blasted the retiring Wes in their social media comments.

The Challenge stars suggested he hadn’t treated castmates very well during his time on MTV’s competition series.

In particular, they referenced him dumping soda on castmate Cara Maria Sorbello’s head during a previous season.

Additionally, they brought up Wes’ comments about Derrick Kosinski’s family during an All Stars 3 elimination where Derrick was going against Wes’ friend, Nehemiah Clark.

Laurel made additional comments in which she called Wes a “straight loser” with an “over exaggerated ego” who “thinks he’s cool and nice because he’s ‘rich’ in the Midwest.”

Laurel suggests she doesn’t want Wes as her rival

Taking to Twitter, Laurel suggested she was upset with herself for her previous negative remarks. However, her tweet still threw some shade at the two-time MTV winner and one-time All Stars champ.

“Now I understand why Johnny Bananas says things like ‘Good Morning’ to everyone else but @WestonBergmann. I am in accordance w any of those statements,” Laurel tweeted.

“I’m actually a little pissed at myself for tweeting negatively abt him bc I dont want him as a rival bc he dies in finals,” she wrote.

Laurel’s latest tweet arrives soon after Wes was eliminated in an episode of The Challenge: USA 2 by Survivor star Chris Underwood. Following his elimination, he reiterated that he was done appearing on the competition show.

While host TJ Lavin said everyone hoped Wes would reconsider and he was welcome back anytime, he’s continued to maintain his retirement from The Challenge for several reasons.

In one interview, Wes claimed it would be “irresponsible” to leave behind his businesses due to the financial aspect affecting others. Additionally, Wes indicated he and his wife Amanda were set to welcome their first child soon, which would add more responsibilities.

Wes also talked about castmates talking badly about him despite seeming they were on good terms, which led to him calling them out on social media. However, he revealed in an interview he was referring to his USA 2 castmate, Desi Williams, whom he considers a “queen.”

He previously won two finals on MTV’s The Challenge, one of which featured him as the first solo men’s competitor to win the show. Another had him teamed with his rival, CT Tamburello. More recently, he won The Challenge: All Stars 3 spinoff, besting OG legends that included Brad Fiorenza and Nehemiah.

Laurel will return for The Challenge 39

As Wes seemingly rides off into the sunset, Laurel returns to MTV’s The Challenge Season 39. She appeared in the recent Battle for a New Champion trailer as one of the MTV show winners who will arrive for an elimination matchup.

Laurel was part of The Challenge’s 38th season, Ride or Dies, in which she competed alongside her friend Jakk Maddox. The duo was thrown into several eliminations, eventually defeated by Jordan Wiseley and his partner, Aneesa Ferreira.

Jordan is also one of the mercenaries who will appear in Season 39, along with other Challenge winners, including Kaycee Clark, Devin Walker, Tori Deal, CT, and Cara Maria.

It seems viewers won’t see Wes appear in Season 39, but there’s always that possibility he’ll show up again in some capacity during a season of the longtime MTV series he helped make famous.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion premieres Wednesday, October 25, at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.