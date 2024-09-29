The Challenge’s Kyle Christie addresses rumors he’s ‘blacklisted’ from the show

According to Kyle Christie, don’t believe the rumors about him getting “blacklisted” from The Challenge.

Fans last saw the Love Island UK star in the finals of MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies season, where he and teammate Tori Deal finished second.

While they didn’t win the final, it showed that Kyle might be on the verge of claiming his first winning season after multiple appearances on the competition show.

His curious absence from recent seasons, including the star-studded Battle of the Eras currently airing on MTV, likely had fans wondering.

There had been online speculation that Kyle might no longer be able to participate in The Challenge due to actions against his ex-showmance, Cara Maria Sorbello.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

They linked up in several of Kyle’s early seasons but split up, and Paulie Calafiore became Cara’s boyfriend. Since then, rumors have swirled that fans might not see Kyle back on the show, but he said they’re not true.

Kyle speaks about ‘crazy’ fan rumors he was ‘blacklisted’ over his actions towards Cara

During an appearance on the Zach Nichols Podcast, Zach’s co-host, Pierre Bacall, asked Kyle about the rumors involving his history with Cara and the show.

“It’s total utter bulls***,” Kyle said, adding that he often receives a comment on Instagram asking about his situation with the show.

“Since Final Reckoning, I’ve been on like six more seasons since then, or seven more seasons, or something like that. It’s utter bulls***. It’s just a fan account made up a rumor, and then people who don’t like me or just dislike what I’ve done on the show have just tried to jump on the back of it,” he explained.

Kyle addresses the rumors about him being blacklisted due to his actions towards Cara Maria pic.twitter.com/cU7d6GiId4 — Ryan John (@RyanJohn___) September 27, 2024

“Don’t get me wrong, I love The Challenge fans. I really do. I think they’re so passionate. They’re great. They’re awesome. But sometimes they’re also crazy,” he said, adding, “They’ll jump on anything that feeds their storyline of you in their head.”

Kyle mentioned that he and Paulie “are tight” and that his former castmate knows about the rumor, which “just got out of control.”

The former Love Island UK star said that because he never addressed the rumor in any way, some fans continued to believe it was true.

Kyle asked about being “blacklisted,” and Zach told him fans thought Kyle was on the same list he’s on.

“It’s not a bad place to be,” Kyle joked, and Zach replied, “I’m having a good time.”

Kyle reiterated he’s “definitely not blacklisted” and is still “working with Geordie Shore,” which is an MTV UK show under the same company as The Challenge. He said since not appearing on The Challenge, he’s “done four Geordie Shore seasons.”

“How am I blacklisted when I’ve done four seasons and I’ve been called for every single show?” he asked during the podcast.

Kyle says he got called for Battle of the Eras

In another part of the podcast, Zach asked Kyle if he’s kept up with the current season of The Challenge on MTV, Battle of the Eras. The 40th season of MTV’s show featured a cast of 40 individuals grouped into teams by the era they appeared in.

Kyle said he always watches the show before joking and admitting he hadn’t seen any of Season 40. Zach caught him up to speed on the theme with the four teams. He suggested Kyle would’ve been on the Era 4 team due to getting his start in Season 31.

“That sounds so stupid, though, that I’d be on the fourth era when I’ve been there for eight seasons already,” he said.

Zach agreed that Kyle did every season from 31 up to 38 during his Challenge history.

Kyle called it “kind of f***ed up” that Jenny West and Theo Campbell are on Era 4 to represent the Brits.

“I did get the call for it, and I was meant to do it. I was meant to leave to do it, but then Geordie Shore put the block on it,” he shared.

While many fans are missing his presence in Season 40, it seems Kyle could most likely return to The Challenge in the future. However, he seems unable to do so based on his other reality TV obligations and enjoying being a dad to his young son.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.