The Challenge’s Kam Williams had pre-competition secret she didn’t want production to know about

Kam Williams rose to fame on The Challenge due to her intense ability to compete in the show’s daily challenges and eliminations.

She debuted on MTV’s Are You the One? 5 before joining the competition series and showing her athletic skills.

Many fans quickly admired Kam for her no-nonsense attitude with castmates and for not backing down from any competitor.

While she’s yet to win a final, she reached them in three of her five seasons of The Challenge. Kam also boasts an 8-2 elimination record and 16 daily challenge wins.

As she continued to appear on the competition show, her confidence and courage likely increased with experience. Kam also gained new friends, allies, and a boyfriend, Leroy Garrett.

According to a recent story by one of her castmates, Kam had a secret she wanted to keep from production. It may have given her extra courage to compete and entertain viewers.

Kam had a surprising daily challenge secret

During the Zach Nichols Podcast, Zach brought up something he discovered about Kam during her earlier days on The Challenge. The AYTO star debuted on Vendettas, filmed in 2017, featuring Zach among her castmates.

Zach mentioned a moment from the season when he went into a room to chat with Kam and other castmates. He explained he was “fidgeting” and opened one of their nightstand drawers, finding “like six beers in there.”

“It was Kam, Kailah [Casillas], Marie [Roda], and Sylvia [Elsrode] in this room,” Zach shared, adding, “We’re only supposed to have beers when [production or crew] give them to us.”

When he asked why they had six beers in the fridge, Kam said, “I like to have a morning beer.”

“I go, ‘Even on challenge days,’ and [she said], ‘Every day,'” he recalled, as Kam started laughing about it.

Kam Williams appeared on Zach Nichols Podcast to discuss her career on The Challenge. Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

He said Kam told him not to tell production, or they might catch her for what she was doing.

“What else do you expect from a 22-year-old?” Kam asked on the podcast, adding, “Was I getting up the mountains?”

Zach said that moment on Vendettas made him realize the “tough mofo” that Kam was due to her habit of having beers even on the morning of daily challenges.

Kam has matured since those earlier Challenge days

Kam mentioned that she was still young when she started with The Challenge. Over seven years, her reality television career brought her love and a beautiful family, which was spotlighted during her and Leroy’s return for All Stars 4.

While she and Leroy often had a shaky showmance and relationship presented in the show’s storylines, their love endured. They became one of the show’s real-life couples, and much like Zach and his wife, Jenna Compono, Leroy and Kam have kids together.

In May 2022, Kam and Leroy welcomed their first child, son Kingston Lee. This February, they added to their growing family when Kam gave birth to their daughter, Aria Lee Garrett.

Last week, Kam and Leroy posted a carousel of adorable family Christmas photos and wished everyone a happy holiday season.

“Merry Christmas/Holidays to all of you from our loving, chaotic, funny, beautiful family,” they captioned the post.

“wish us luck in advance for 2025 where we will have TWO toddlers,” the caption included.

The couple also mentioned they are “grateful for every little moment though even these hectic ones.”

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres on Wednesday, January 29, at 8/7c on MTV.