The Challenge’s Fessy Shafaat claps back after Theo Campbell calls him out: ‘Don’t play with me’

Theo Campbell recently revealed the individuals he thinks would be his most formidable opponents in a Hall Brawl but called out one in particular.

His The Challenge: Battle of the Eras castmates Cory Wharton and Tony Raines made the shortlist, along with Chris “CT” Tamburello, who received an honorable mention.

However, Theo noted that CT might decide against doing a Hall Brawl since he wouldn’t want to risk injury at this point in his life.

He also included multi-time Challenge finalist Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, who has won several Hall Brawl events during his career.

Theo thought Cory would be his toughest opponent in the event and that he’d “still beat the other 2. Especially Fessy.”

He also posted several recent messages for the former Big Brother star, seeming to call him out further, as shown in the fan account’s Instagram post below.

Fessy responded to Theo’s Hall Brawl challenge

On Instagram, Theo shared a video of himself with another guy at a bar who said they were from the United States. Theo asked the guy to tell him which sport he played was harder: rugby or American football.

The man told him it was rugby, adding, “80 f***ing minutes” and “You’re taking down a man in self-defense. You don’t got pads.”

“Someone send this to fassy Fessy and we can hall brawl no pads or helmets like real men,” a text overlay across Theo’s video read.

It didn’t take Fessy long to respond with his own video clip, clapping back at Theo.

“Listen, Theo. I know you’re on your high horse. You just had a successful Hall Brawl and all that. You’re from England, you played rugby and whatever, and you played that without pads, but I’ve been doing this my whole life. Every field, every court I go on, there’s not too many that can hang with me,” Fessy said.

Fessy claimed that production probably wouldn’t let him go into the Hall against Theo because if he hit him, he’d “lose all [his] vision.”

Over Fessy’s video clip text, it said, “Someone send this to Theo’s soft a**.”

Former Challenge finalists traded more jabs online

In additional Instagram Story slides, Fessy and Theo had additional comments aimed at one another about their proposed battle in the physical elimination event.

“Don’t play with me @theo_campbell91 I’ll do you worse than I did your UK mate you barely beat with a bum knee for there’s levels to this s**t you better ask somebody,” Fessy wrote on his IG Story clip.

Theo returned with another remark toward Fessy, mentioning his win on Battle of the Eras.

“I’m getting crazy deja vu from someone else who said the exact same thing…,” Theo wrote on his IG Story slide.

“@paulcalafiore) have a word with your chick,” he said, tagging Season 40 opponent Paulie Calafiore.

Theo and Fessy have Kyle Christie in common as an opponent, as both eliminated him in the event. Theo took him out during an intense Hall Brawl on Total Madness, where Fessy was a rookie competitor.

During Double Agents, Fessy battled Kyle in the event, and Kyle had to stop due to suffering a broken finger. In addition, Fessy defeated Nelson Thomas and Rogan O’Connor in MTV’s physical event, while Theo eliminated Paulie in Season 40.

A Theo vs. Fessy matchup could be a classic, but viewers probably would prefer they settle it on The Challenge rather than at a random event elsewhere.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.