The Challenge’s Derrick Kosinski and his wife Nicole are expecting their first baby together

The Challenge OG Derrick Kosinski and his wife Nicole are set to welcome their first baby together!

The three-time Challenge champion and his wife revealed their baby is expected to arrive in May 2024.

Derrick, 40, and his wife Nicole, 28, married at a ceremony in July 2022.

They’ll now embark on adding to their family, including Derrick’s son.

Derrick revealed that he and Nicole are “excited and happy” about their upcoming addition to the family, which was always in their plans.

As of this writing, Derrick and Nicole don’t know the gender of their baby. However, a gender reveal party will happen in the coming weeks.

Derrick praises wife Nicole as they enter ‘next phase’ of their lives

Derrick had a son from a prior relationship, 14-year-old Derrick Jr., who Derrick said “is very excited and can’t wait to be a big brother.”

The Challenge praised his wife Nicole amid her pregnancy journey, revealing he’s excited for the next part of their journey.

“My wife is already a great stepmom, and I know she’ll be an amazing mom to our baby. We have grown a lot together over the years and I cannot wait to take on this next phase of our lives together. There’s no one else I rather be on this journey with,” he told People.

He shared a photo on his Instagram Story from the exclusive story about his and his wife’s big news. It features Derrick holding Nicole on his lap as she holds the sonogram images of their baby.

The Challenge’s Derrick Kosinski with his wife Nicole. Pic credit: @derrickmtv/Instagram

Derrick told People it’s been a “cool experience” to check the pregnancy apps daily to “read how the baby is growing and progressing.”

“It’s amazing how a baby can go from being the size of a poppy seed, to a brussel sprout, to a lime, we can see an image of it. I’ve also been waiting and looking for the bump every day!” Derrick said.

Throughout his life, including having a son, getting married, and now expecting his first baby with Nicole, Derrick has remained devoted to MTV’s competition franchise, The Challenge.

He’s won three straight seasons he appeared in for MTV’s show with The Inferno 3, The Island, and The Ruins.

He last appeared in The Challenge: All Stars 3, a spinoff featuring OG cast members that first aired on Paramount+ in May 2022. Derrick appeared in the two previous seasons of the All Stars spinoff as well.

In addition, he’s a co-host for the Challenge Mania Podcast alongside host Scott Yager, where they cover all things from The Challenge, including the newest MTV season, Battle For a New Champion.

“The Challenge has always been a big part of my life and I will definitely be back if the timing is right, especially with two kids and a wife to support at home,” he said.

Based on that, fans should expect to see Derrick back at some point, and who knows, he may have a few future Challenge stars from his family ready to compete in future versions of the show!

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.