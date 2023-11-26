The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello reveals memory she’ll ‘never ever forget’ about former castmate Diem Brown

Diem Brown previously starred in several seasons of MTV’s The Challenge after arriving on the Fresh Meat season.

Her ongoing battle with cancer was spotlighted throughout her Challenge career. She sadly passed away in November 2014.

Diem’s personality touched many of her Challenge co-stars, who have fond memories of their times with her.

That included Chris “CT” Tamburello, who had a romantic relationship with Diem, and Cara Maria Sorbello, who was among Diem’s friends.

Not a year goes by that Diem’s castmates and friends forget to pay tribute to their late co-star through photos, video clips, and stories.

The two-time Challenge champion Cara shared an emotional Instagram post to honor her late castmate.

Cara Maria honors late friend Diem Brown

On Instagram, Cara uploaded a Carousel post featuring a photo of her and Diem in straw cowboy hats at an event. The duo was all smiles, each raising one arm for a fun pose.

In her caption, Cara spoke about Diem’s impact on her life and how she felt Diem would’ve become a recognizable personality on television outside of The Challenge.

“Its been ten years. She would have been hosting for E. She would have been on dancing with the stars. She would have had a family. She was taken away so soon. But her impact on so many people will live forever. She was and always will be a light. Thank you for crackin the shell of my hard little heart Diem. I will always be grateful to you,” Cara wrote to her late friend and castmate.

Along with the photo of herself and Diem, Cara included a story about her former castmate. Cara explained that after appearing on Fresh Meat 2, she was living in Los Angeles, and during Thanksgiving, she would be alone due to her family living on the East Coast.

Cara said she’d posted on social media about her plans to “grab a turkey sandwich” for the holiday, prompting Diem to reach out to her and invite her to “Friendsgiving.”

“She introduced me to her beautiful friends and made me feel loved and accepted. I will never ever forget this act of kindness,” Cara said.

“Every Thanksgiving I think of her and her act of kindness. She really was the most beautiful human I’ve ever met,” she wrote.

“There’s no one like her. Never will be. RIP angel,” Cara wrote, adding, “There is no ‘losing the fight’ or losing the battle’ to cancer. Please don’t ever think or say that. She has done nothing but WIN in her life. She is an angel put here for us to teach us lessons.”

The Challenge 26 was Diem and Knight’s final season

Viewers saw Diem appear in eight seasons, beginning with Fresh Meat in 2006. She partnered with MTV’s Road Rules star Derrick Kosinski, and the duo finished fourth overall.

Her final season was The Challenge: Battle of the Exes, where she was teamed up with her ex-boyfriend, CT Tamburello.

In Episode 2 of that season, Diem became seriously ill after the daily challenge and could not continue competing. CT was also disqualified from the competition.

That season became a tribute to Diem and another Challenge favorite, Ryan Knight, who also passed away in 2014.

Knight also appeared in Exes II and partnered with his ex and Real World castmate, Jemmye Carroll.

Earlier this month, CT shared a video post from an emotional Challenge confessional interview he did, reflecting on his memories of Knight.

It’s clear from Cara Maria and CT’s tributes honoring their late cast members that The Challenge becomes a family for many individuals as they meet friends who leave everlasting impacts on their lives.

Diem’s memory continues to live on as she’s among one of the most courageous individuals seen on MTV’s competition show.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.