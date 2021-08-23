The Challenge’s Big T Fazakerley fires back at castmate’s claims: ‘People got blinded by their own lies’

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley appears during an episode of The Challenge Aftermath show. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The veteran alliance has been making moves in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, as they’ve been targeting rookies who could rally numbers and take out the vets.

However, one of the returning cast members may have felt a bit left out when it came to the recent episode’s plan.

Tula “Big T” Fazakerly confronted one of her Challenge castmates during an episode of the Aftermath show following Episode 2 and then reacted again to a clip that MTV shared where she called out her castmates’ claims.

Big T called out castmate’s claim during Aftermath show

Big T is back for her fourth season of MTV’s The Challenge, and that would seem to make her more than qualified to be part of the veteran alliance. However, some of them didn’t know if she was on the same page for their plans.

In the second episode of Season 37, viewers saw Josh Martinez come up with a plan to target rookie Kelz Dyke who he and other vets saw as a threat to their game.

Josh brought up a story at deliberation where he accused Kelz of going around making deals with rookies and vets, which he called “shady” and a “dumb move.” Kelz called that out, indicating it was a “lie” and even asked castmates at deliberation if he’d made any deals, to which they said “No.”

During The Challenge Aftermath episode following Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 2, Big T said that the vets’ strategy in going after Kelz kind of “wounded [her] game.”

“The rumor was that I was one of the people that was making these plots and these giant plans and conspiring with Kelz. And also, I was left out of this plan completely,” she shared.

“I had to do some investigations for days to find out it was actually Fessy [Shafaat] and Josh who were the masterminds behind all of this,” she added.

Big T said once she figured out it was those two who came up with the plan, she figured out they didn’t trust her in the game.

Josh went on to say it wasn’t that they didn’t trust her but that they knew she “had a good relationship with Kelz.”

“I didn’t! I didn’t have a friendship with Kelz. This is the really annoying thing,” Big T replied to Josh. Her castmate Esther Agunbiade, also part of the Aftermath show, seemed to confirm what Big T said.

“Good thing I love you, Josh. Otherwise, you’d definitely be on my watch list,” she added.

Big T reacts to MTV’s Challenge clip with message

MTV’s The Challenge shared the part of the Aftermath above where Big T mentioned how she wasn’t included in the vets’ plan and realized Josh and Fessy didn’t trust her.

She commented again on the shared clip, calling out Josh’s claims that she was developing a “close” friendship with Kelz.

“I don’t understand the need to fabricate a ‘close’ friendship with Kelz and I when they could’ve just used mine and Tracey relationship against me. I was actually very close to her and we still are. I guess people got blinded by their own lies,” Big T commented with a crying laughing emoji.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

In her previous season, Double Agents, Big T felt hurt by her teammate Chris “CT” Tamburello when he opted to ditch her after winning his elimination and stole Kam Williams as a partner.

CT’s childish antics in making that move were upsetting for the former Shipwrecked star. However, Big T and CT eventually reunited and seemed to settle their issues.

Based on Big T’s comments towards Josh during the Aftermath episode, it seems they are still on good terms too. However, it seems Big T may want to keep a closer eye on some of her veteran castmates in future seasons if she wants to stay safe and make it farther in The Challenge.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.