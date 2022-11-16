The Challenge World Championship spoilers: More former champions eliminated from global tournament

TJ Lavin will be back as host of Paramount Plus’ The Challenge World Championship tournament. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge World Championship is filming with the global tournament set to determine the first-ever World Champions for MTV’s competition series.

The field of competitors is stacked with former winners of MTV’s The Challenge, CBS’ The Challenge: USA, and Paramount Plus’ All Stars.

It also includes various Challenge spinoff winners and finalists from the UK, Argentina, and Australia shows.

That means the competition is tough, and typically, only a group of about 10 to 12 cast members reaches TJ Lavin’s World Championship final.

The latest batch of spoilers for The Challenge World Championship revealed two more of MTV’s former champions sent home, although several former champs are still in the tournament.

This report contains spoilers for the currently-filming global tournament in South Africa, including some names of eliminated cast members and remaining competitors.

The Challenge spoilers: Latest World Championship eliminations

As of this writing, 16 competitors have been eliminated from The Challenge: World Championship. Based on the spoilers, the format appears to be one man and one woman competing, possibly as a pair or solo.

The 13th and 14th cast members reported as eliminated are Amber Borzotra and Ben Driebergen. Amber is the winner of The Challenge: Double Agents and is currently appearing in episodes of MTV’s Ride or Dies season, teamed up with her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer.

Survivor fans know Ben, as he won the show’s Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers season and competed in Winners at War. He also competed in CBS’ The Challenge: USA spinoff and reached the final. However, a brutal injury disqualified him from competing.

The two newest eliminations revealed in the Vevmo forum spoilers are Jodi Weatherton and Benjamin Alfonso. Jodi is a two-time MTV’s The Challenge winner, winning in The Gauntlet and Duel II seasons.

She returned for The Challenge: All Stars 2, but she and teammate Brad Fiorenza were eliminated by Darrell Taylor and Janelle Casaneve just before TJ revealed the show’s finalists.

Alfonso is an actor who competed in The Challenge: Argentina spinoff, with the winners yet to officially be revealed.

Who is still competing in The Challenge global tournament?

While former champs, including Johnny Bananas, Jonna Mannion, Wes Bergmann, and Amber, are out, several former winners are still competing.

They include four-time Challenge winner Darrell, three-time winner Jordan Wiseley, and All Stars winner Yes Duffy. There’s also Kaycee Clark, winner of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies.

Jordan’s ex, Tori Deal, is still part of the competition. As of this writing, she’s yet to win The Challenge but has appeared in several finals on MTV’s show. She’s currently appearing in the Ride or Dies season on MTV.

Other MTV finalists still active in the tournament include Theo Campbell and KellyAnne Judd.

Last but not least, The Challenge: USA winners Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina are still participating in the tournament, according to Vevmo spoilers.

The tournament will continue filming in South Africa until the first-ever Challenge World Champions are determined. Then, it should be a matter of time before episodes begin to arrive on Paramount Plus, likely in early 2023 after MTV’s Ride or Dies has concluded.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge World Championship is TBA on Paramount Plus.