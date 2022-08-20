The Challenge: USA’s Kyra Green shares about turning down MTV show before deciding to appear in spinoff

Kyra Green appears in a promotional video for The Challenge: USA spinoff. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

On The Challenge: USA, four CBS reality TV shows provided competitors with Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island, and Survivor.

Due to the nature of their show, Love Island entered the season viewed as a group of underdogs, but several cast members proved that wasn’t the case throughout the episodes.

Among them were Love Island women Shannon St. Clair, Cashay Proudfoot, Justine Ndiba, and Kyra Green, who showed their competitive abilities and began to pose a threat to other competitors.

Justine and Cashay were each able to capture daily challenge wins alongside Survivor’s Tyson Apostol, and each got at least one win each in an elimination event at The Arena.

Kyra also showed she was a force to be reckoned with, managing to survive in the game and avoiding last place in the daily challenges.

Based on her recent comments, she was nearly on the main MTV show before appearing in The Challenge: USA spinoff. However, she said she chose to turn it down at the time due to the nature of what the show involved.

This report will include spoilers through Episode 7 of The Challenge: USA on CBS.

Kyra Green discusses turning down MTV’s The Challenge

At the end of The Challenge: USA, Episode 7, viewers saw an elimination featuring daily challenge losers Leo Temory and Alyssa Lopez against the team the winners sent in, Kyland Young and Kyra Green.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Kyra and Kyland made a strong, competitive duo, a somewhat physical elimination event also featured trivia, and a question involving how many times Madonna had been married was their downfall.

That meant Kyra and Kyland were the latest pair of competitors to leave the show, and they appeared in several different exit interviews on YouTube after the episode aired.

During an appearance for The Challenge Fandom Podcast, about their favorite experience while competing in the spinoff and if they’d ever go on the show again.

“100 percent for me,” Kyra said about participating in The Challenge again, adding, “I actually got hit up by them for the MTV one a couple years ago, and at the time, I was like, ‘I cannot. There is no way.’ I’d watched a couple of episodes, and I was like, ‘H**l no.’ But when they hit me up recently, I was just in a time in my life where I was like ‘F it.'”

“I want to do crazy stuff and prove myself wrong that I can actually like do these things,” Kyra said. “So 100 percent because I feel it was such a period of growth for me.”

Competitors from Kyra’s show, Love Island, have recently been featured in MTV’s show. Among them were several rookies on MTV’s recent The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season: Love Island 2’s Jeremiah White and Lauren Coogan.

While Lauren was deactivated early from the season due to an unaired incident, Jeremiah lasted until midway through the season. A 38th season was recently filmed and could feature a few familiar faces from the villa.

Kyra reveals her favorite daily challenge from spinoff

Kyra said The Challenge: USA allowed her to push herself past her comfort zone with some of the crazy daily challenges they competed in during the spinoff.

When asked which of the dailies was her favorite, Kyra had a clear answer based on the circumstances and what the event involved.

That particular daily challenge arrived in Episode 1 before The Algorithm twist got revealed that randomly assigned teammates. Host TJ Lavin told the cast to partner up, giving everyone the freedom to pick their teammates.

Kyra paired up with her Love Island ex, Cashel Barnett. The duo then participated in a daily event where they had to rappel down the side of a tall building, doing math equations along the way and using the numbers for a final code answer at the ground level.

“Most memorable? Going off the side of a building with my ex. Like never in my life did I think I’d do that, and I did that, and we did pretty well,” Kyra said during the interview.

Based on her exit interview answers, it seems Kyra had a memorable experience overall, and it wouldn’t be far-fetched to see her pop up on MTV’s The Challenge in the future.

Adding to Kyra’s potential to show up on the MTV version of The Challenge in the future could be her recent appearance on another MTV show, Ex on the Beach 5, earlier this year, which also featured Challenge alum Da’Vonne Rogers.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.