Ex on the Beach 5’s Kyra Green poses in polka dot bikini, relives her Kidz Bop days

Former Love Island star Kyra Green during an Ex on the Beach 5 segment. Pic credit: MTV

Ex on the Beach 5 star Kyra Green has plenty going on these days, with one reality TV show about to end and another set to begin in the coming weeks.

The former Love Islander recently shared a sizzling photo with fans featuring a polka dot bikini as she anticipates her next trip to a warm and sunny location.

In addition, she pulled some dance moves out of the archives for a fun video clip featuring a trip down memory lane to her Kidz Bop days.

Kyra Green poses in polka dot bikini

On Sunday, reality TV star Kyra Green blessed her fans and followers with a stunning image of herself rocking an orange or red polka dot bikini.

The Ex on the Beach 5 star kneels in a pool, raising both arms up with her hands on her hair while she shoots a serious stare towards the camera.

“See you soon Puerto Rico,” Kyra writes, indicating she’s off to visit there soon.

She’s tagged Mari Burgoss for her makeup and Belva Chan from Los Angeles as her photographer.

The above photo arrived from a shoot, with several others popping up on Belva Chan’s official Instagram page. The photo series provides closeups of Kyra in the water with her face, hair, jewelry, and several of her tattoos on display.

Kyra appears as one of the singles on Ex on the Beach 5, where she explored romances with her Paradise Island star David Barta and Love Island castmate Emily Salch.

With Kyra prepping for a trip to Puerto Rico, she could very well see one of her Ex on the Beach 5 castmates. Former Double Shot at Love star Derynn Paige recently shared bikini pics and other content from San Juan as she vacations with a few girlfriends.

Kyra relives her Kidz Bop days in video

In another Instagram share, Kyra was at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California, as she enjoyed a night out with some friends. In the first few photos, she poses with a drink in hand, wearing baggy blue jeans, white sneakers, and a cool blue jacket.

In the third slide, Kyra provided a 10-second video clip. The Miley Cyrus song Party in the USA plays in a bar or restaurant as she does some fun dance moves.

“Had to slide thru with some old Kidz Bop moves,” she wrote in her caption, alluding to her days on the show.

A fourth clip shows Kyra’s younger self when she was part of Kidz Bop, singing and dancing to Party in the USA with others.

According to a Kidz Bop Wiki, Kyra was a member of the Kidz Bop Kids when she was 12 years old in 2009. Kyra’s brother Riley was also featured in some of the Kidz Bop songs and a dance-along DVD.

Kyra, her sister Tori, and their brother would also go on to form a band called 212 Green, and they performed on Season 8 of America’s Got Talent.

Fast forward to 2022, and the music is still part of her soul from those early days of Kidz Bop. Kyra’s also preparing to appear on a new reality TV spinoff show, The Challenge: USA, which will be her third major reality TV show in the past three years.

The Challenge: USA premieres Wednesday, July 6, at 9:30/8:30c on CBS. Ex on the Beach 5 episodes arrive Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.