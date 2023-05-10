The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers reveal more elimination matchups and results

The Challenge: USA Season 2 is in full swing, as competitors are battling in Croatia to win the latest spinoff season.

It won’t be just the CBS reality TV stars participating in this particular season, as stars who got started in MTV reality TV are also competing.

They’ll include several former finalists and champions looking to defeat new and more-experienced Challenge competitors from Big Brother, Survivor, and Amazing Race.

As daily challenges and eliminations occur, spoilers from the filming have been arriving online to give interested fans an idea of what’s happening.

There are now several spoilers for several more eliminations, showing the individuals who eliminated certain castmates and in which events.

This report will include spoilers from the upcoming season of The Challenge: USA.

More elimination matchups and results from The Challenge: USA 2

Three more elimination matchups and results have arrived from @mtvchallengeinsider, who regularly shares spoilers for the various seasons of The Challenge while they’re filming.

Based on the latest details, two eliminations involved rookies battling it out. One of them was Luis Colon taking on Chris in a Pole Wrestle. Luis won the event and had the option to switch USA teams if he wanted. However, he stayed on the Blue Team.

In another elimination, MTV star Amanda Garcia from Are You The One? 3 and The Challenge took on Survivor star Desi Williams. They also competed in Pole Wrestle, with Desi winning the event against Amanda and switching to Blue Team.

Monsters and Critics recently reported that former Big Brother houseguest Tyler Crispen was one of the latest eliminations from USA 2. However, he eliminated another Big Brother star, Monte Taylor, before his own elimination. As of this writing, their event is unknown, and it’s also yet to be revealed who eliminated Tyler from the show.

14 competitors remain to compete in the spinoff season

Tyler’s elimination from the show reduced the cast to 14 competitors vying to win The Challenge: USA Season 2.

Among them are former show winners Johnny Bananas, Tori Deal, and Wes Bergmann, all with vast experience in MTV’s competition series.

However, some savvy Big Brother and Survivor players might be teaming up to try to make a run at the final. Among them is Desi, as mentioned above, along with other Survivor stars, Michaela Bradshaw and Michele Fitzgerald.

Regarding Big Brother, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Josh Martinez are among the cast members. While they’ve never won The Challenge on MTV, they’ve participated enough to reach the final potentially.

As of this report, it’s unknown if the grand prize for the show is $500,000 like the first season or if that has changed. In addition, there have yet to be details if this season’s winners will compete in another World Championship theme season of The Challenge.

That particular spinoff has been airing on Paramount Plus weekly, with the final episode to arrive on Wednesday, May 17. It also features competitors from The Challenge: Australia and The Challenge: UK, which are two spinoffs that don’t have any news of second seasons.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 premiere is TBA for Paramount Plus. The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.