The Challenge: USA Season 2 cast rumors suggest MTV stars could participate

The Challenge: USA Season 2 appears as if it will move forward, and the next installment of the CBS-based reality competition series could feature some familiar faces.

Speculation has started online about the potential cast for the spinoff’s second season, indicating there may be some former MTV stars in the mix for the cast.

The USA spinoff first arrived in July after filming in March and April. It featured stars from the CBS reality shows Big Brother, Amazing Race, Love Island, and Survivor. As of this writing, Love Island has moved from CBS to the streaming platform Peacock.

While MTV’s TJ Lavin was there to host the competition, some fans of The Challenge franchise were upset that they didn’t see any of their favorites from MTV competing on the show.

That could change with Season 2, as online insider and superfan, GamerVev has revealed some exciting updates with cast rumors.

This report may contain minor spoilers for The Challenge: USA Season 1 and potential cast members for Season 2.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 rumors arrive

A rumor posted by @GamerVev on Twitter revealed that The Challenge: USA Season 2 could include CBS stars who have appeared on MTV’s The Challenge.

Based on the tweet, that could mean familiar cast members such as Da’Vonne Rogers, Kaycee Clark, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Josh Martinez, Olivia Kaiser, and Paulie Calafiore could participate.

Other cast members mentioned are Natalie Negrotti, Bayleigh Dayton, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, and Jeremiah White.

“I’m not saying all of the above were contacted btw,” the tweet specifies.

Some other stars from CBS who have appeared in MTV’s The Challenge include Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra (Big Brother) and Survivor stars Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald. All three appeared in the cast of MTV’s 38th season of The Challenge.

MTV stars also joining USA spinoff?

GamerVev also shared some interesting follow-up speculation about The Challenge: USA Season 2 cast. In one tweet, Gamer mentions, “Casting is also contacting MTV cast members” for the spinoff’s second season.

That seems to open the door for popular MTV Challenge stars like Jordan Wiseley, Wes Bergmann, Johnny Bananas, Nany Gonzalez, Tori Deal, and Aneesa Ferreira to join the second season’s cast.

Those individuals initially appeared in MTV shows, including Are You The One? and The Real World. As of this report, there’s no confirmation of any of these individuals being contacted to appear for The Challenge: USA Season 2.

Another tweet from GamerVev reveals that the show may not appear on CBS for Season 2 and would move exclusively to the Paramount+ streaming platform.

The first season of The Challenge: USA had its share of fans and critics. With the spinoff on CBS, it achieved better ratings than recent seasons of MTV’s The Challenge have seen and introduced new participants to the reality competition show.

So far, none of those individuals have crossed over to MTV’s main show, but that also seems like a possibility. Survivor stars Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina were the winners of the debut season on CBS, earning them a cut of $500,000 prize money and tickets to compete in The Challenge World Championship.

That global competition show just wrapped up filming, with winners crowned and episodes expected to arrive in early 2023 on Paramount+. As of this writing, a filming timeframe or release for The Challenge: USA Season 2 is unknown.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: USA Season 1 episodes are available on Paramount+.