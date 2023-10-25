The Challenge star Josh Martinez shares why he wanted to ‘fight’ before leaving USA 2

Josh Martinez has become a polarizing figure for MTV’s The Challenge as many fans seemingly love to hate the former Big Brother winner.

In his appearances on multiple seasons of the competition series, the BB star has been known to get emotional and have his share in the drama.

That drama included an infamous fight involving him and his good friend Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat during the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

It resulted in Josh getting a stern warning from host TJ Lavin and his friend getting sent home from the game ahead of what might have been another appearance in the final.

Josh sat out the Ride or Dies season to get that mental break and continue training before returning for CBS’ second season of The Challenge: USA spinoff.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It again featured Josh’s friend Fessy, but they were back on good terms. However, Josh said he was ready to “fight” before leaving the USA 2 season.

Josh was eliminated quickly from USA 2 after a long season

Many viewers might argue that Josh played an impressive overall game during The Challenge: USA 2 season, as he mostly stayed out of eliminations and drama. However, once again, he went home before the season’s final.

Reaching the final and winning is the goal for all Challenge competitors. Getting a paycheck for appearing in multiple episodes is nice, but adding $250,000 to your bank account is much nicer.

Unfortunately, a double-elimination arrived just before the final, and Josh found himself at the mercy of the randomness of The Hopper.

He had a treacherous moment where he’d voted for friend Johnny Bananas after swearing on a dead family member he wouldn’t.

It all backfired as Josh went into elimination against his friend Fessy, and the setup was a Hall Brawl. However, it was a variation of the classic event, and many believe it was a much weaker version.

It involved first getting past your opponent and then rushing to a puzzle at the other end. The first individual to run over and present TJ with the correct answer would win.

Josh and Fessy had their chances, but ultimately, it was Fessy saying the correct answer first. With that, Josh had a disappointing exit to another Challenge season.

Josh says he wanted to ‘fight’ before leaving

While appearing as a guest on GOHT Media, Josh told the hosts, including Challenge friend Zach Nichols, that he “hated” the setup of that elimination.

With his elimination event ending as quickly as it did over a puzzle, Josh said he didn’t really get to “fight for” his spot in the final.

“Do I think I would have won in an original Hall Brawl? Probably not,” Josh said, adding, “I would’ve preferred after the season I played, how far I’ve made it…I prefer getting my a** kicked and saying I fought,” Josh shared.

“Do you know what it’s like to play seven, eight weeks of a game and then literally not even one or two minutes and your game’s done?” Josh asked.

He said that he and Fessy would’ve “fought” in the Hall Brawl structure and admitted Fessy probably would’ve “kicked [his] a**.”

“I promise you, on everything I love, I would have gone to war. I would’ve given it everything in me,” Josh shared, joking, “I would have much preferred that. Send me home in a stretcher.”

The Challenge: USA 2 was Josh’s first spinoff appearance outside MTV’s show. He was among the CBS stars who started the game representing Big Brother with others, including Fessy, Paulie Calafiore, Tyler Crispen, Alyssa Snider, and Alyssa Lopez.

Despite being considered CBS, Paulie, Fessy, and Josh became more familiar with the MTV game due to appearing in multiple seasons of the show. Of them, only Fessy reached the USA 2 final, which he lost after defeating Josh in that quick elimination.

Josh has still yet to reach a final in The Challenge. It definitely seems he wishes he got some chances to do things differently, especially with that elimination.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion premieres on Wednesday, October 25, at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 episodes are available on Paramount+.