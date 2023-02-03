The Challenge star Johnny Bananas reacts as Big Brother star Derek Frazier says he’s his type

In the recent episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies, viewers saw the competitors begin a 100-hour final, which started with a rather grueling and sweaty event.

However, it provided some moments for fans to admire cast members, including Devin Walker, Horacio Gutierrez, and Johnny Bananas, as they went shirtless to sweat through the task.

It also brought some admiration online for Bananas, as Big Brother star Derek Frazier commented about seeing the seven-time champion as he put in work.

Taking to Twitter, Derek reacted to the exercise bike scene and seemed to have his eyes on The Challenge legend in particular.

“Damn @johnnybananas is sexy as f**k on that bike,” Derek tweeted along with an emoji of a face with heart eyes.

“What if I told you there wasn’t a seat on it,” Bananas wrote back, retweeting the BB star’s original message.

Big Brother star admits Johnny Bananas is his type

A fan replied to Derek’s comment calling out that he had four guys to choose from and went with Bananas. However, the fan also said, “all four men finalists are pretty hot.”

“Johnny is my type , I love a beard and a hairy chest and he is thickkkkkk,” Derek shared in his reply.

The scene in question involved Bananas pedaling away on a stationary bike along with the rest of the finalists. The goal was for Ride or Dies pairs to pedal for a total of 100km in order to obtain a code so they could unlock a trunk full of items necessary for a good night’s sleep.

All four men went shirtless, with Bananas also irritating his teammate Nany Gonzalez during the event as she felt he wasn’t taking it seriously.

That portion of the final also featured a funny scene in which rookie Horacio was shown shirtless in all of his rock-hard abdominal muscle glory, as shots showed various castmates gazing at his rock-hard midsection.

Derek was considered for The Challenge

As viewers have seen in the past several seasons, MTV’s competition series has no issue with bringing stars from Big Brother into the cast. Some of the recent stars who have made the move include Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Josh Martinez, Kaycee Clark, and Amber Borzotra.

Frazier, who was among the cast members in Big Brother 23, has previously been considered to appear as a cast member in The Challenge too.

Based on online speculation from insider and superfan @GamerVev, Frazier could’ve appeared as one of Bananas’ castmates for the Ride or Dies season, too, as he was set to be former Challenger Da’Vonne Rogers’ teammate for the show. However, Da’Vonne dropped out of the cast, and Derek got dropped soon after.

Da’Vonne was originally on the cast of #TheChallenge38 but dropped this week.



Derek F was dropped due to this. #BB23 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0tiYYetj — BringRWHomecomingBack (@GamerVev) May 18, 2022

Monsters and Critics also reported that BB star Josh was set to return for Season 38, with Da’Vonne as his teammate. However, that didn’t work out, as Da’Vonne revealed she wasn’t medically cleared by her doctor to participate in the show.

Soon after @GamerVev revealed that Derek was dropped from The Challenge 38 cast, Derek tweeted that he would continue to train for an appearance on the show one day.

I will be continuing my training and getting ready for the next one. Y’all ain’t getting rid of me that easily HEHE 😈😌 pic.twitter.com/HnJ2ddopy6 — Derek Frazier #BB23 (@TheDerekFrazier) May 24, 2022

With that in mind, it seems there’s a chance he could cross paths with his crush Bananas should the multi-time champion decide to return for the same season.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.